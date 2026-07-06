Honda Malaysia July 2026 promo – up to RM15k off plus mystery ‘One Nation Rewards’ discount

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Danny Tan / July 6 2026 12:14 pm

Where did the first half of 2026 go? Yes, with the start of July, we’re now in the second half of the year. If you want to finish the year strong, accompanied by a new ride, Honda Malaysia’s eye-catching rebates might be just what the car doctor ordered.

Honda Malaysia’s ‘One Nation, Shared Rewards’ promo for this month is offering up to RM34,000 in cash rebates. As usual, that sum is reserved for the e:N1 EV – with RM34,000 off, the ‘electric HR-V is yours for RM115,900, but there’s an extra ‘One Nation Rewards’ cash rebate that’s undisclosed. Note that the cars are MY2025.

CBU special aside, all of HM’s bread and butter CKD models made in 2026 are included. All variants of the City Hatchback get RM8,000 off, while the City sedan is being offered with RM8,000 (S, e:HEV RS) and RM10,000 (E, V, RS) discounts. The petrol RS is the only variant to get an additional One Nation Rewards cash rebate.

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If you have budget for the Civic, the July discount amount is RM8,000 (e:HEV RS), RM10,000 (E, V) or RM12,000 (RS). The two RS variants – petrol and hybrid – get the extra One Nation Rewards cash rebate.

Kicking off things for Honda’s SUV family is the WR-V, which has an RM11,000 rebate across the board except for the RS, which is RM9,000 + One Nation Rewards. The HR-V’s S, E and V with 360 camera variants get RM8,000 off this month, but opt for the V and you’ll pocket back RM12,000. If you want the e:HEV RS, the 360 camera variant gets RM11,000 off while the non camera car gets a whopping RM15,000 discount.

Finally, CR-V buyers will get either RM9,000 (e:HEV E, e:HEV RS) or RM12,000 (V) off. The discounts above are for vehicles registered from now till July 31, and you’ll have to find out how much the One Nation Rewards cash rebate is from the dealership. The just-launched RM278k Prelude isn’t in the list, of course.

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