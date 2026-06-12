Honda HR-V facelift – e:HEV RS and V variants gain 360° view camera, no change in price, RM138k-RM144k

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Anthony Lim / June 12 2026 5:17 pm

A couple of variants of the Honda HR-V facelift, which was launched in July last year, now come with a 360-degree view camera. The petrol 1.5L T V grade and 1.5L e:HEV RS are the variants that gain the item at no added cost, which means the V continues on at RM137,900 and the e:HEV RS at RM143,900, both on-the-road without insurance.

Presently, both are available with significant rebates under a June promotion, with RM10,000 off for the V and RM13,000 for the e:HEV RS. The e:HEV RS with the 360° view camera is on display at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2026.

Aside from the camera inclusion, there are no mechanical or functional changes, and so the output from the 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo mill in the V remains at 181 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,700 and 4,500 rpm, the unit paired with a CVT.

As for the e:HEV hybrid powertrain in the RS, output remains unchanged, with a 131 PS/253 Nm electric motor working in combination with a 107 PS and 131 Nm 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC Atkinson-cycle NA engine. The engine acts primarily as a generator but can also drive the front wheels at higher speeds.

The facelift doesn’t alter the third-gen RV’s exterior formula by much. There’s a new, wider front grille (in three varying presentations for the base S, turbo and hybrid) and a reprofiled front bumper, with matrix projector LED headlights (with active cornering lamps) finding their way on to the RS. At the back, the refresh introduced a new, sleeker LED tail light design, and the entire HR-V range now rides on a single 18-inch design, wrapped with 225/50 profile tyres.

Inside, the facelift introduced at new, more streamlined centre console, which adds on an additional storage compartment beneath the air-conditioner controls, and it also upgraded the eight-inch infotainment to a ‘floating’ unit, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard equipment on the V and RS include a hands-free powered tailgate and auto retractable side mirrors.

Honda Sensing is standard across the HR-V range, and the suite of ADAS features is comprehensive, with the list being made up of Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System (or AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Auto High Beam and Lead Car Departure Notification.

As it was at point of launch, the HR-V is available in five exterior colours, two of which are new to the SUV, these being Phoenix Orange Pearl and Crystal Black Pearl, with Platinum White Pearl, Stellar Diamond Pearl and Meteoroid Gray Metallic the other colour choices. Both Phoeniz Orange Pearl and Platinum White Pearl remain RM800 options.

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