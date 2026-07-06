PMX Anwar Ibrahim’s official car – bulletproof BMW 7 Series Protection with 530 PS 4.4L twin-turbo V8

In BMW, Cars, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / July 6 2026 2:59 pm

Ordinarily, a minister’s official vehicle isn’t something that we would report on, unless it’s the replacement of the entire fleet. But when the said minister is prime minister Anwar Ibrahim and the car is a bulletproof BMW 7 Series, one has to take notice.

To an untrained eye, the car sighted at the Teksi Madani launch presents itself as simply an ordinary pre-facelifted G70 7er, albeit riding on smaller 20-inch Style 905 alloy wheels compared to the 21s often found on Malaysian-spec models.

So far, so normal, but then you spot the abnormally thick frames around the windscreens and windows, as well as the rather plump tyres – and you realise that this car is heavily armoured. It is, in fact, the 7 Series Protection, which has been toughened up in-house to be resistant not just to gunfire, but also explosions. The number plate (with an Auto Bavaria holder, because of course) is apt, because this thing will indeed make you go, “Wah!”

The process to armour a 7 Series starts right at the Dingolfing plant (no CKD local assembly here, obviously) with the BMW Protection Core, a body structure that in itself incorporates armoured hot-formed steel for the first time. This is then layered with a blast-resistant roof and underbody to protect against drone strikes and hand grenades, as well as safety glass with a polycarbonate inner layer.

Also fitted is a self-sealing fuel tank that prevents any loss of fuel as a result of a bullet-induced puncture. Speaking of punctures, the unassuming Michelin Primacy 4 tyres hide the French tyre maker’s proprietary PAX run-flat technology that uses a solid ring around the wheels themselves, rather than simply having stiffer sidewalls as per passenger run-flats. This allows the car to be driven on a flat tyre at speeds of up to 80 km/h.

The result of all this beefing up is that the 7 Series Protection has been certified VR9 bullet and explosive resistant by Germany’s Association of Test Laboratories for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions (VPAM), with the glass even rated at the highest VPAM 10, meaning it can withstand 7.62x54mm R sniper and machine gun ammunition. The car can be optioned with extended VPAM 10 protection in certain areas.

The added heft that comes with the armouring means that the 7 Series Protection needs some serious firepower of its own. You can get this car with nothing less than the full-fat i7 M70‘s electric powertrain – the first bulletproof EV, natch – but this particular unit’s quad tailpipes marks this out as a petrol model.

No straight-six here, either – under the bonnet lies an S68 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 and a 48-volt mild hybrid system that together produce 530 PS and 750 Nm of torque, with xDrive all-wheel drive fitted as standard. Even so, the increased weight (despite the savings that come with armouring the structure itself, rather than simply layering on armoured panels) means the Protection takes 2.4 seconds longer to get from zero to 100 km/h than the equivalent 760i, at 6.6 seconds. Top speed is rated at 210 km/h.

Under the fortified skin, the Protection gets modified and retuned suspension built to handle the added weight, with BMW claiming that the Protection Core’s relatively lower weight aids agility. This is bolstered by the standard fitment of rear-wheel steering, said to be unique in the segment

Further setting the Protection apart from the proletarian 7 Series are the almost-invisible blue flashing grille lights and the obligatory limo pennant holders for attaching flags. Also fitted as standard are auto doors (without the usual outward-presenting buttons, presumably to protect from sabotage), as well as multifunction seats upholstered in Merino leather. The roller sun shades come with a special “spy” position that allows PMX to get a peek at what’s outside while remaining visually shielded.

All this makes the 7 Series Protection an ideal car for Malaysia Madani’s lead spokesperson – discreet yet still imposing, with a good deal of protection (although not quite the level of his contemporaries Donald Trump or Xi Jinping). Are you impressed by Anwar’s ride of choice, or do you think he should stick to his Toyota Camry? Let us know in the comments.

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