Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia celebrates 2nd anniversary – over 32,000 deliveries to-date; 8,100 so far in 2026

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Gerard Lye / July 20 2026 10:25 am

Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia has delivered over 32,000 vehicles since it launched its first model – the J7 – two years ago. This was announced at a recent event celebrating the company’s second anniversary which saw customers as well as dealer and business partners gather to commemorate the achievement.

“Today is much more than a celebration of vehicle deliveries. As we mark two years in Malaysia, we are celebrating the trust of more than 32,000 customers who have chosen Omoda | Jaecoo. This milestone belongs to every customer, dealer partner, business partner and member of our team who has been part of this incredible journey,” said Chris Tan, head of Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia.

“While we are proud of what we have achieved over the past two years, today’s celebration also marks the beginning of our next chapter as we continue expanding our product lineup, accelerating our electrification strategy and delivering even greater value to Malaysian customers,” he added.

That expansion includes the upcoming launch of the Jaecoo J5 EV, which is now open for bookings at an estimated price of RM125,000. The J5 EV is the all-electric sibling to the petrol-powered J5, which also got a special mention for reaching 2,500 deliveries within four months of its launch in March this year. At the event, 20 new J5 owners took delivery of their purchases.

As of July 2026, the company’s year-to-date (YTD) sales tally is over 8,100 units, which is enough for it to become the fifth best-selling automotive brand in Malaysia. In the first half of this year, deliveries of new energy vehicles (NEVs), which are electrified cars, reached 2,300 units, an 843% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 244 units in the same period last year.

At present, the Omoda line-up only consists of the C9 (also available as a PHEV), with the C7 (there will be a PHEV version too) set to join the ranks. Meanwhile, the Jaecoo side has the J7 (also available as a PHEV), J8 and J5, the last of which will soon be offered as an electric vehicle (EV).

Loading 12 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

AD: Drive the Omoda Jaecoo car of your dreams with the best deal. Submit your details and Carro's Omoda Jaecoo dealership will get in touch with you.