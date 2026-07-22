Range Rover GT revealed as fifth model in brand’s line-up – BEV first, ICE and hybrid versions to follow

In Cars, International News, Land Rover / by Mick Chan / July 22 2026 1:48 pm

The Range Rover line-up has gained a fifth member, and it is named the Range Rover GT. Contrary to prior reports, this does not directly replace the Velar that made its debut in 2017 before being facelifted in 2023, and that model will continue into the foreseeable future, according to Autocar.

According to the report, the Range Rover GT will be closer in length to the 4,946 mm-long Range Rover Sport, though it will be considerably lower-riding than the 1,820 mm-tall L461. This will deliver “GT poise, proportions and long‑distance refinement while offering capabilities no conventional GT can match,” stated Range Rover MD Martin Limpert, suggesting it will be the most road-oriented Range Rover yet.

Built on the manufacturer’s EMA platform that will also underpin the next-generation Evoque, the Range Rover GT will be the first BEV Range Rover on this architecture (the L460 Range Rover Electric is on the MLA-Flex platform) and be battery-electric to begin with, while internal-combustion and hybrid powertrain versions will follow later in the GT’s lifecycle.

The unveiling of the Range Rover GT’s camouflaged exterior is accompanied by images of its interior, revealing a cabin that develops further in the “reductive” direction taken by current Range Rover models. The traditional instrument cluster is replaced by a high-set driver’s display, and infotainment is handled by a single central screen, while a concealed air vent spans the width of the dashboard.

The cabin has been designed “with a focus on reduced visual and acoustic noise and natural conversational access to more vehicle functions,” suggesting more widespread use of voice commands to access said vehicle functions. The transmission selector has migrated from the centre console to the steering column-mounted stalk, and physical controls appear to be scarce.

In the second row, the rear seats are depicted to be a pair of individual seats separated by a centre console with infotainment and climate control functions, though a three-seat bench may also be offered. A full-length glass roof aids in allowing natural light into the cabin.

Prototype units of the Range Rover GT are currently undergoing final on-road testing, and more information on the brand’s fifth model will be revealed later this year, said the company.

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