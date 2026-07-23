Arcfox to enter Malaysian market under GoAuto Group

Chinese brand Arcfox is set to enter the Malaysian market, according to the Arcfox Malaysia Facebook page, and the company has also listed its Instagram and Threads pages. The brand under BAIC will enter the Malaysian market through the GoAuto Group.

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The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Intro Synergy was appointed distributor for the Neta brand in Malaysia in 2023, and GoAuto also distributes Higer and Yutong Bus via GVT.

Previously, the Arcfox global website had listed Malaysia to be among the markets where the brand will be present, and the brand stated that it aims to focus on six regional markets and be present in more than 40 countries and regions.

The brand’s global website had the T1, T5 and Kaola S crossovers as well as the S5 sedan listed to be among its models.

Arcfox S5, Arcfox T1

The Arcfox S5, also known as the Alpha S5 in China, is a sedan that measures 4,820 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,480 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm, and is sold in China with a 530 PS/690 Nm dual-motor AWD powertrain that propels it from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. Its battery is a 74.4 kWh LFP unit, which can be recharged via DC from 30-80% in 0.1 hour, or six minutes.

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Of the crossovers, the T1 is a compact model that measures 4,337 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,572 mm tall with a 2,770 mm wheelbase, and gets 18-inch alloy wheels, along with a luggage capacity of between 459 litres and 1,352 litres depending on configuration.

This is joined by the T5, the mid-sized offering that measures 4,690 mm long, 1,936 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall with a 2,845 mm wheelbase. A 156 mm ground clearance is touted for the T5, and in China this model a 79.2 kWh ternary NMC battery that can be recharged from 30-80% in 18 minutes, feeding a single front-mounted motor that outputs 200 kW (272 PS) and 360 Nm. Claimed 0-100 km/h time is 7.5 seconds, and top speed is 180 km/h.

Arcfox T5, Arcfox Kaola S

Also an SUV in the Arcfox line-up is the Kaola S, a five-seater model albeit one with a sliding door on the passenger side for ease of entry and egress; the website shows the driver’s side rear passenger door to be a conventionally-hinged unit.

Measuring 4,500 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,655 mm tall with a 2,820 mm wheelbase, this offers a step height of 340 mm for entry into the cabin. There are a total of 29 storage compartments throughout the cabin of the Kaola S, according to Arcfox.

For the Chinese market, the Arcfox Kaola S has a 58.8 kWh LFP battery that takes a 30-80% recharge in 18 minutes, and powers a front-mounted 150 kW (204 PS)/255 Nm motor, which enables a 0-100 km/h time of eight seconds. This has a claimed CLTC range of 705 km, or 578 km on the WLTP standard.

Arcfox S5

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Arcfox T1

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Arcfox T5

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Arcfox Kaola S

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