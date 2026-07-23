Jetour Malaysia delivered 5,048 units as of June 2026 – 43 showrooms now, target to have 50 by end of the year

In Cars, Jetour, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 23 July 2026 10:36 am

At yesterday’s launch of the T1, Jetour Malaysia provided some updates on its business performance so far in 2026. In terms of sales, the company delivered 5,048 vehicles to customers as of the end of June 2026 based on data from the road transport department (JPJ). This is highly encouraging considering the total number of Jetour vehicles delivered for the whole of 2025 was 2,743 units.

When looking at the period from January to June last year, registrations amounted to just 399 units, which means the 5,048 units in the first half of 2026 represents a 1,165% increase. However, we should point out that Jetour only launched its first model here – the Dashing – in April 2025, with the VT9 arriving a month later.

In 2026, the brand’s first launch was the T2 in March, and the boxy SUV has been a good addition to the line-up with 2,759 units sold so far. The less boxy T1 launched yesterday is expected to pad the sales numbers further, with the plug-in hybrid T2 i-DM in the wings. The introduction of Jetour’s Soueast sub-brand could also see less adventure-themed models coming our way.

All Jetour models sold here are locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia at Berjaya Assembly’s Tampoi plant in Johor, which will continue to produce vehicles even as the brand sets up a new CKD site at the Chery Smart Auto Park in Lembah Beringin later this year – separate from Chery Corporate Malaysia but within the same compound.

Moving away from sales and production, Jetour Malaysia also touched upon its nationwide dealer network that currently consists of 43 outlets, the majority of which are based in the central region in the peninsula. By the end of this year, the target is to have 50 outlets operational.

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