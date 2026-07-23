Jetour plans to make Malaysia its export and R&D hub

In Cars, Jetour, Local News / by Gerard Lye / 23 July 2026 1:00 pm

Jetour Malaysia has said it remains committed to making our country an export and R&D (research and development) hub. This was a revealed during the recent launch of the T1 and echoes what the company said when it picked Berjaya Assembly as its CKD partner in April last year.

At the time, the company said it was looking at manufacturing, R&D and network investments amounting to a total of RM841 million, which would result in over 3,200 jobs being created and a production localisation rate in excess of 40%. Today, all Jetour vehicles sold here, namely the Dashing, VT9, T1 and T2 are locally assembled in Malaysia.

As part of the company’s export strategy, initial focus will be on Brunei and South Africa, both being right-hand drive markets. Looking forward, Jetour vehicles will be exported from Malaysia to other markets like Thailand, New Zealand, Australia, Vietnam and Mexico, some being left-hand drive as you can tell. A new CKD site at the Chery Smart Auto Park in Lembah Beringin planned for later this year, which will be separate from Chery Corporate Malaysia but within the same compound, will support these efforts.

Malaysia will also be home to Jetour’s R&D centre in Asia-Pacific (APAC), and this will draw on local insights from Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand and Australia to create vehicles tailored to the needs of markets in the region.

With multiple powertrain technologies (ICE, PHEV and BEV) at its disposal, Jetour aims to deliver products designed not just for RHD or LHD markets, but are also made to cater to local road conditions, customer preferences and other market-specific requirements.

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