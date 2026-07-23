Jetour T2 updated for 2027 in the UAE: interior revisions

In Cars, International News, Jetour / by Jonathan James Tan / 23 July 2026 6:51 pm

Jetour UAE has revealed on its Instagram page that the 2027 Jetour T2 is now open for booking in the country. From the photos posted, it seems that all of the changes, bar one (a very subtle tailgate spoiler), are to the interior.

Up front, the door cards now have quilted inserts to match the new quilted leather seats (which now have a massage function), and there’s a grab handle on the passenger side (our RHD car only has grab handles for those sitting in the back).

Redesigned are the window switches on the driver’s door and the centre console switchgear. The centre armrest box now opens sideways to the driver (instead of upwards like before). There’s also what appears to be a redesigned touch-screen interface, and at the back are fold-out tray tables.

The Instagram post also mentions a “refined steering wheel”, physical A/C controls, seat ventilation and a “recliner passenger seat”, but as far as we can tell, our car already has all these. The UAE car also gets Michelin EV tyres as opposed to our Giti all-terrain rubber. Think we’ll get all these changes? All about the RM156k (including RM2k rebate) SUV here, and read our buyer’s guide before you take the plunge.

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