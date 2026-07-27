PM Anwar teases ‘Madani tickets’ for Formula 1 – report

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Jonathan James Tan / 27 July 2026 5:02 pm

“Some (have) asked me if there will be a Madani ticket? God willing. However, these tickets won’t be front-row seats but perhaps further from the track.”

So said Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during an event with Negeri Sembilan village development and security committee leaders in Port Dickson today, The Star reports.

For the benefit of our non-Malaysian readers, ‘Madani’ is a term, slogan and catchphrase associated with the Anwar administration, generally indicating populist initiatives and programmes. By now almost a brand, ‘Madani’ has been suffixed to lots of things even in the automotive sector alone – taxis, risk-based motor insurance, number plates, fuel subsidy programmes, government events and even 12-volt batteries.

Formula 1 announced yesterday that the Bahrain Grand Prix will take place on October 4 at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit, which has not hosted Formula 1 since 2017. Everyone’s talking about it – from who’s paying what, to how much and, well, whether there’ll be affordable ‘Madani tickets’. Sit tight as we bring you more on F1’s return to Malaysia.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.