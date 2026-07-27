PM Anwar teases ‘Madani tickets’ for Formula 1 – report

“Some (have) asked me if there will be a Madani ticket? God willing. However, these tickets won’t be front-row seats but perhaps further from the track.”
So said Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during an event with Negeri Sembilan village development and security committee leaders in Port Dickson today, The Star reports.
For the benefit of our non-Malaysian readers, ‘Madani’ is a term, slogan and catchphrase associated with the Anwar administration, generally indicating populist initiatives and programmes. By now almost a brand, ‘Madani’ has been suffixed to lots of things even in the automotive sector alone – taxis, risk-based motor insurance, number plates, fuel subsidy programmes, government events and even 12-volt batteries.
Formula 1 announced yesterday that the Bahrain Grand Prix will take place on October 4 at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit, which has not hosted Formula 1 since 2017. Everyone’s talking about it – from who’s paying what, to how much and, well, whether there’ll be affordable ‘Madani tickets’. Sit tight as we bring you more on F1’s return to Malaysia.
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Comments
LOL wot? WTH why are you wasting tax payer money with subsidies on a sport tickets? The answer should have been a straight ‘NO”.
Have you seen how hype the F1 world is on this return to Sepang, and how many ppl have booked flights and accomodation just to attend the race, some for up to 1 week. Prices for hotels rooms during those dates are now getting crazy esp near SIC. The economic multiplier from this event hosted at low outlay will be massive, not to mention extremely good promotion to tie in VMY 2026 with free coverage.
The main reason why Sepang stopped hosting since 2017 was because the contract license fees were getting very high, and attendance had dropped. However, recent times have seen an uptick of fans due to Netflix F1 Drive to Survive series.