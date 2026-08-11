Newly-relocated Chery 3S centre in Alor Setar opens

In Cars, Chery, Local News / by Danny Tan / 11 August 2026 2:34 pm

A newly-relocated Chery 3S centre has opened in Alor Setar, Kedah. Now located at Lorong Perak 16 in the Mergong industrial area, the upgraded facility is operated by Indah Utara Enterprise, which also operates a Chery 3S centre in Sungai Petani.

The 877 sqm facility features Chery’s latest ‘Generation 4.0’ concept for a more ‘premium, contemporary and immersive retail experience’. It’s the second Chery outlet to feature the brand’s new CI in the northern region.

The service centre has four service bays while the showroom houses Chery’s full lineup of SUVs that are available for test drives.

Chery Alor Setar’s showroom is open daily from 9am to 6pm, including public holidays. The service centre operates from 9am to 6 pm, Sunday to Thursday, and is closed on Friday and public holidays.