Malaysia should host Formula 1 again – Tun Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said in a podcast that Malaysia should regain hosting rights to Formula 1. This comes as the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) prepares to host the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia from October 2-4 this year.

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“Money values have changed. In the past, RM100 million was huge, but today RM100 million feels like RM50 million used to,” he said towards the end of the latest episode of the DR. M podcast that went live today (August 13, 2026).

“If I were in government, we would consider having our own race here again even if it costs us RM100 million. RM100 million is not much more than RM50 million. RM50 million looks big before but RM50 million is not as big because value of the money has come down,” he added. During his second tenure as prime minister, Mahathir did indeed express his desire to see Formula 1 return to Malaysia, although nothing materalised in the end.

When asked point blank if Formula 1 should be brought back to Malaysia, Mahathir said yes. “At this time, we have recouped the investment of building SIC. We have earned enough money [from hosting events at the SIC] to pay for the cost of building the track, so we are using the track free of cost,” he continued. Last month, Sepang International Circuit CEO Azhan Shafriman Hanif said Malaysia would need to spend at least RM300 million yearly if it wants to secure a permanent slot on the Formula 1 calendar.

Mahathir’s comments come towards the end of the episode, with the earlier parts of the podcast being him talking about the history of Formula 1 in Malaysia. Mahathir was initially asked why he decided to bring Formula 1 to Malaysia during his first tenure as prime minister. He replied by saying that this was a deliberate strategy to boost national tourism and promote economic growth.

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On why Sepang was chosen as the site for the circuit, Mahathir said the government planned for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to be built in the district but there was still unused land that he thought could be used to build attractions to bring in tourism.

“When we started promoting tourism, people asked what we had since we didn’t have pyramids like Egypt. We had to create an event and we believed Formula 1 would bring in tourists from around the world as well as locals. This would stimulate the tourism industry. If we don’t have pyramids but have Formula 1, we can attract tourists,” he explained.

Mahathir went on to say that the ultimate goal of hosting Formula 1 was never solely about ticket sales. Instead, it is the knock-on effect that it brought where a projected over 100,000 Formula 1 spectators would spend on hotels, dining, other tourist attractions and more for a massive inflow of foreign cash. Additionally, the race served as a global advertising mechanism for the country as millions worldwide tuned in on to the race in their living rooms.

He continued by saying that Malaysia previously paid RM50 million to host Formula 1, with Petronas contributing to the amount by being the title sponsor of the race for 19 years, covering every edition of the race from its inception in 1999 until its final running in 2017.

However, when Formula 1 was sold to Liberty Media in September 2016 (the deal was completed in January 2017), the hosting fee was hiked to RM100 million. “The Americans raised the cost of bringing Formula 1 to Malaysia to RM100 million, which is a lot and we aren’t willing to pay at the time and was forced to stop hosting,” said Mahathir.

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