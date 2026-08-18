New MG 3S centre launched by SAIC Motor Malaysia – located in Rawang, operated by SNS Kembara Utama

In Cars, Local News, MG / by Gerard Lye / 18 August 2026 12:06 pm

SAIC Motor Malaysia has expanded its dealership network with the opening of its first MG 3S centre in Rawang. Operated by SNS Kembara Utama, the facility spans 1,200 square metres and will initially provide sales services before aftersales is introduced when it is fully operational.

Located within the Rawang Hi-Tech Industrial Area, the new MG 3S centre features a dedicated customer lounge with Wi-Fi and light refreshments as well as a showroom floor for exploring the MG line-up of models.

“We are pleased to open the first MG 3S centre in Rawang and bring the MG experience closer to customers within the community. The new centre allows us to provide a more convenient and comprehensive touchpoint for customers, from exploring MG’s latest vehicles to, in the near future, receiving ongoing aftersales support in the facility. We look forward to building stronger relationships with MG owners in Rawang and supporting them throughout their ownership journey,” said Syed Nasrul Azmi, CEO of SNS Kembara Utama.

“Expanding our dealer network is an important part of MG’s growth in Malaysia. The new 3S centre by SNS Kembara Utama at Rawang not only strengthens our presence but also reflects our commitment to building a strong nationwide network that delivers a consistent customer experience,” said Emory Qi, managing director of SAIC Motor Malaysia.

You can visit the MG 3S centre by SNS Kembara Utama at 2, Jln IRHT, Kawasan Industri Rawang Hi-Tech, 48000 Rawang, Selangor. The facility is open from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 4pm on Sundays and public holidays.