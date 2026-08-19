RTS Link has entered its testing phase – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 19 August 2026 2:01 pm

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project has now entered a critical testing phase ahead of its public launch in January. According to transport minister Anthony Loke, both the RTS Link and Bukit Chagar integrated immigration, customs and quarantine (ICQ) complex have reached the testing and commissioning stage.

“From the physical aspect, the ICQ complex and RTS Link station are already completed. We are now in the testing phase, which will be what the next few months are for. This includes system integration tests, final testing and trial runs, which are necessary before operations begin,” he said, as reported by The Star.

Loke also said that the federal government has approved a RM60 million link bridge project to connect the Bukit Chagar station directly to the KTM station at JB Sentral. Work on this is expected to begin soon, with construction taking about 12 months.

On whether the rail project would have integration with the proposed elevated autonomous rapid transit (E-ART) system, Loke said that although it was a separate project, integration will be incorporated into plans.

The four-km long rail link, which connects JB’s Bukit Chagar to Singapore’s Woodlands North, is scheduled for completion in December, with operations to commence in January 2027. Its driverless train sets have a maximum capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour per way, with daily ridership anticipated to be about 40,000 passengers when operations begin. The fare and opening date will be jointly announced by Malaysia and Singapore in the near future.