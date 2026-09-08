2026 Volvo EX90 launched in Malaysia – 800V, 680 PS, up to 617 km WLTP; now CKD, RM14k less at RM428,888

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volvo / by Gerard Lye / 8 September 2026 10:37 am

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) today launched the updated Volvo EX90, well over a year after the fully electric, seven-seat SUV was first introduced here in April 2025. The newer version, which was shown to the world in September 2025, receives powertrain as well as technology enhancements to make it a more compelling offering.

Before getting into the nitty gritty, the 2026 EX90 is a locally-assembled (CKD) model, differing from the pre-update car that arrived fully imported (CBU) from China. Pricing has gone down as a result by RM14,000, with the new EX90 retailing at RM428,888 on-the-road without insurance. The first 100 customers will get to enjoy a RM25,000 cash rebate plus a complimentary Volvo wallbox.

For less money, you get powertrain upgrades in the form of an electrical architecture that now operates on 800 volts instead of 400 volts. This enables faster DC charging, with the EX90 able to handle up to 350 kW from 250 kW. As for AC charging, it stays at the same at 11 kW peak.

The EX90 continues to feature a nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery pack, but the energy capacity has been revised slightly. Where the previous CBU version had a gross energy capacity of 111 kWh (107 kWh usable), the newer CKD packs 106 kWh gross (103 kWh).

Range takes a slight hit as a result, with the EX90 now capable of up to 617 km following the WLTP standard instead of 623 km previously. Getting from a 10-80% state of charge with the improved DC charging capacity takes just 22 minutes now instead of 30 minutes – 250 km of range can be added in just 10 minutes (180 km before).

Our EX90 continues to be configured with the Twin Motor Performance powertrain, which sees an electric motor on each axle. Thanks to the 800-volt system, outputs are 680 PS (671 hp or 500 kW), an increase over the outgoing 400-volt version that packs 517 PS (510 hp or 380 kW). However, peak torque is down by 40 Nm to 870 Nm.

Performance-wise, the newer EX90 will get from 0-100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds compared to the older model’s 4.9 seconds, with the top speed capped at 180 km/h as per Volvo’s safety-focused philosophy.

Moving on to technology improvements, the ES90’s core computer featuring dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin chips now makes its way to the EX90. Capable of 500 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of computing power, it is used for artificial intelligence (AI) functions and various safety features, some of which can be improved with over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

There’s not much to talk about the new EX90’s design because it looks nigh identical to the pre-update model, with the key changes being under the skin. You still get the pixel-look Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights in the headlamps that “open up” to reveal the main headlamps, a grille-less face with the Iron Mark, C-shaped taillights with an accompanying light bar, a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor and semi-hidden door handles.

Life on the inside continues to be centred around the portrait-format 14.5-inch touchscreen that has an infotainment system with Google built-in. As such, you don’t need to pull your phone out to access services like the Google Assistant, Maps and Play Store.

Of course, if you prefer Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, you still can pair your phone with the infotainment for that purpose. As before, there is a nine-inch digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver, joined by full-width-look air vents on a button-less dashboard. Touch controls on the steering wheel and media control rotary dial on the centre console are the same as before.

Standard features for the EX90 are carried over and include a 25-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system, a head-up display, Digital Key Plus, key card and key tag support, 21-inch eight-spoke aero wheels, a tyre pressure monitoring system, active air suspension, powered front seats (with ventilation and massage functions), one-pedal driving, a powered tailgate, an electrochromic roof as well as four-zone climate control with vents for all three rows.

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On the safety front, it’s still dual front, side, inner side, curtain and driver’s knee airbags, in addition to ISOFIX mounting points, an integrated booster cushion and an interior radar for occupant sensing.

Driver assistance features are largely the same for CKD version despite it losing its roof-mounted LiDAR, so the list includes Pilot Assist, blind spot monitoring with steering assist, autonomous emergency braking, intersection auto brake, lane keeping assist, rear cross traffic alert, 360-degree camera and Park Pilot Assist.

As for colours, new for 2026 is Mulberry Red that joins the existing Onyx Black, Sand Dune, Crystal White and Vapour Grey. Customers can choose from two interior themes with Nappa leather upholstery, including Charcoal with Light Ash décor along with Cardamom with Brown Ash décor. A five-year/unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty come with each purchase.