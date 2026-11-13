In BAIC, Cars, International News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 13 November 2026 8:48 am

BAIC has launched the Xingtan 5X in China. It’s a five-seat SUV, sold as an EV or a plug-in hybrid, and some versions get Huawei’s Qiankun ADS 5 Pro driver assistance. Xingtan is a new brand from BAIC’s Beijing Off-road division, and the 5X is its first model.

Its boxy shape has been compared with the Land Rover Defender. BAIC is selling it as a family car for the city and for weekend trips.

There are three EV versions and four plug-in hybrids, priced from 129,900 to 174,900 yuan (RM79k to RM106k). For a limited time, a 3,000 yuan trade-in subsidy brings them down to 126,900 to 171,900 yuan (RM77k to RM104k). Owners of any brand of car can claim it.

The official prices are 10,000 yuan (RM6,050) lower than the pre-sale prices BAIC announced on October 21. Deliveries began in 16 cities a day after the launch.

EV

625 km Standard: 129,900 yuan (RM78,600)

625 km Qiankun ADS: 149,900 yuan (RM90,700)

625 km Qiankun ADS Comfort: 159,900 yuan (RM96,800)

Plug-in hybrid

310 km 2WD: 134,900 yuan (RM81,600)

285 km 4WD: 144,900 yuan (RM87,700)

310 km 2WD Qiankun ADS: 154,900 yuan (RM93,700)

285 km 4WD Qiankun ADS: 174,900 yuan (RM105,800)

About as long as a Defender 110

The Xingtan 5X is 4,865 mm long, 2,000 mm wide and 1,910 mm tall, with a 2,875 mm wheelbase. With the optional spare wheel on the tailgate, it’s 5,005 mm long.

That’s only 13 mm shorter than a Defender 110 with its spare wheel (5,018 mm). The Defender is 8 mm wider and 60 mm taller, and its 3,022 mm wheelbase is 147 mm longer. The Fangchengbao Tai 7, sold overseas as the BYD Ti7, is a similar size. It’s 5,016 mm long including its rear storage box and 1,865 mm tall.

The EV and plug-in hybrid have a closed-off front end with C-shaped daytime running lights. The side windows are flush with the body and the pillars are blacked out. The tailgate opens sideways and carries either the spare wheel or a storage box.

A petrol version with a 2.0 litre turbo engine making 187 kW (254 PS) has also been filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). It has a different front end with a vertical-slat grille, but BAIC hasn’t launched it yet.

The cabin is 1,307 mm high inside and the boot is almost 1 m tall. Folding the rear seats opens up 2,065 litres of cargo space. The EV also has a 96 litre front boot that can be washed out, and there are 61 storage spaces in the cabin.

625 km EV with 800V fast charging

The EV has a single 227 kW (309 PS) motor at the rear. There’s no all-wheel drive version. Its 81.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery uses EVE Energy cells and is rated at 625 km on the CLTC cycle.

It runs on an 800V electrical system, and a 30-80% DC charge takes 14.5 minutes. Both the EV and the plug-in hybrid can power external devices at up to 6 kW through vehicle-to-load (V2L).

BAIC’s own Aurora battery pack is mounted 35 mm above the subframe, with a crash beam and a guard plate underneath.

Private first owners in China get a new battery if it degrades beyond BAIC’s limit within eight years or 150,000 km. They’re also compensated if the battery catches fire on its own.

Plug-in hybrid with up to 544 PS

The plug-in hybrid has a 1.5 litre turbo engine with 105 kW (143 PS) and a 50.4 kWh LFP battery with Sunwoda cells. The 2WD version has a single 200 kW (272 PS) motor at the front. The 4WD version adds a second 200 kW motor at the rear, for 400 kW (544 PS) from the two motors, and does 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

On the CLTC cycle, the 2WD model can do 310 km on electricity and 1,350 km in total. The 4WD model is rated at 285 km and 1,250 km. The best WLTC electric range is 232 km, and the fuel tank holds 59 litres.

Off-road hardware on the 4WD hybrid

The Xingtan 5X has 228 mm of ground clearance, a 26-degree approach angle, a 28-degree departure angle, a 23-degree breakover angle and a 600 mm wading depth. Suspension is by MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear.

The 4WD plug-in hybrid adds 14 terrain modes, a rear differential lock, a crawl mode and a tank turn function. BAIC also lists an “energy centre lock” for it. Hill descent control has an adjustable speed, and there’s a wading display.

The roof rails can carry 300 kg when the car is parked, and a 1.6 tonne towing package is optional. The Defender V8 sold here has a low-range transfer case and a 900 mm wading depth.

Interior and infotainment

Lower-spec versions get a 15.6-inch touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital instrument display. Higher-spec versions add a second 15.6-inch screen for the front passenger. The Qiankun versions have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P chip and 5G, while the rest have a Snapdragon 8155 and 4G.

The gear selector is on the steering column. Below the screens are physical buttons, a wireless charging pad and two cupholders. For a limited time, buyers get a free upgrade to the Yuanjing AI 2.0 Plus infotainment system, which adds ByteDance’s Doubao AI model and Tencent and Alipay services. BAIC values the upgrade at 5,000 yuan.

Four seats are heated and ventilated, with an eight-point massage function. The front passenger seat has a zero-gravity mode and an electric leg rest. Both front seats fold back 180 degrees, making a flat area of about 1.8 m with the rear seat.

There’s also an 8.2 litre fridge in the centre armrest that opens from either side and can cool to -6°C or heat to 50°C. The 23-speaker sound system was tuned with China’s National Centre for the Performing Arts.

Huawei Qiankun ADS 5 Pro driver assistance

The Qiankun versions use Huawei’s ADS 5 Pro system, which has 27 sensors: 11 cameras, three 4D millimetre-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a solid-state lidar. The lidar is mounted inside the cabin behind the windscreen, so there’s no hump on the roof and mud and branches can’t get to it. BAIC says the system can spot a 30 cm-tall obstacle more than 100 m away at night.

Highway Navigation Cruise Assist (NCA) is included, and city NCA needs a paid subscription. The system can also reverse along the car’s own path for up to 120 m, park with nobody inside and park by remote control. There’s driver monitoring and hands-off detection too.

The cheapest Qiankun version is the EV, at 146,900 yuan (RM89k) after the subsidy. That’s 20,000 yuan more than the base EV, which only gets full-speed adaptive cruise control.

BAIC’s plans for Malaysia

BAIC is preparing to return to Malaysia with GoAuto Group’s Intro Synergy as its distributor. The Arcfox T1 EV will launch first, as soon as the end of this year, followed by the BAIC BJ30 Hybrid in the first quarter of 2027. Both will be locally assembled from the start.

We understand that the BAIC badge will be used for boxy off-roaders here, while Arcfox will cover EV SUVs and crossovers. BAIC developed the Xingtan 5X as a global model, but it hasn’t said whether the car will be built in right-hand drive or sold here.

If it comes, its closest rival here would be the iCaur V27, which iCaur Malaysia has confirmed.

Jaguar Land Rover has taken BYD to court in the Netherlands, claiming the Defender-like Ti7 infringes its intellectual property.

BAIC’s BJ80 has also been compared with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. BAIC builds Mercedes-Benz cars in China through its Beijing Benz joint venture.

GALLERY: BAIC Xingtan 5X

