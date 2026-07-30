BAIC T1 launched in Indonesia at GIIAS 2026 – 310 km WLTP, 95 PS, RM84k, coming to Malaysia as an Arcfox?

In Arcfox, BAIC, Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 30 July 2026 3:10 pm

Normally we wouldn’t sit up and take notice of something like this, but BAIC sub-brand Arcfox is coming to Malaysia, and while there’s no black-and-white yet on which models are coming, the T1 is among the models on the global website, together with the T5, Kaola S and S5. So we’ve got to see what our neighbours get.

The T1, launched in Indonesia for Rp 393 million (RM89k) at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026, is sold as a BAIC instead of an Arcfox. The first 1,000 buyers get a special price of Rp 373 million (RM84k).

Warranties are six years/160,000 km for the vehicle and eight years/160,000 km for the battery. There’s also four years/80,000 km of free service. Colours? Purple, White, Blue, Silver and Grey. Very imaginative names.

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 4,337, 1,850, 1,573 and 2,750 mm, making the T1 about the size of a smart #1. It’s got a 95 PS/176 Nm front motor, a 42.3-kWh LFP battery, a 310-km WLTP range, a 5.2-second 0-100 km/h time and a circa-150 km/h top speed. Max charging rates are not divulged, but 30-80% DC charging takes around 25 minutes and 0-100% AC charging takes eight hours.

The kit list includes a panoramic roof, six speakers, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-load (V2L), auto parking, a column gear selector, a power tailgate, rear air-con vents, an 8.8-inch instrument panel, a 15.6-inch touch-screen and 18-inch alloys with 215/55 tyres. The boot holds 459 litres; fold the back seats for 1,352 litres.

You’ll also find auto high beam, leather upholstery, a six-way powered and ventilated driver’s seat with memory, a four-way powered and ventilated front passenger seat, TPMS, a 360 camera, six airbags and ADAS including AEB and ACC. The steering wheel is manually adjustable for rake and reach. Want this for Malaysia?

BAIC T1 launched in Indonesia at GIIAS 2026

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Arcfox T1 official images