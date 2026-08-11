BAW D5 at GIIAS 2026 – RHD, little city EV takes on BYD Atto 1, Geely EX2 with 82 PS/125 Nm, 330 km CLTC range

In Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 11 August 2026 2:54 pm

Seven-decade-old Beijing Automobile Works (BAW) is now officially in Indonesia, and besides the M8 MPV, X03 SUV, T01 off-roader and T10 Pro light truck, the brand displayed this tiny cutie at the just-concluded Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026.

It’s called the D5, and it’s an inexpensive little EV hatchback for the city, like the BYD Atto 1, the Geely EX2, the Chery Q and various little Wulings. At 3,800 mm long, 1,720 mm wide and 1,590 mm tall, with a 2,500 mm wheelbase, the D5’s every dimension equals the Atto 1 except for length – the BAW is 190 mm shorter.

Wondering how much back seat space there is? “The rear row can comfortably accommodate 3 female passengers when the front row is normally occupied”, the brochure says, ignoring the fact that women come in all shapes and sizes.

The BAW D5 has a 82 PS/125 Nm front electric motor (0-50 km/h in 4.7 seconds, 120 km/h top speed), a 31.94-kWh LFP battery (330 km CLTC/about 270 km WLTP; can be charged in as few as 36 minutes, max rates and SoC undisclosed), 15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps, 185/60 tyres and a 315-litre boot.

Also standard are rear parking sensors, auto hold, stability control, a column gear selector, auto LED headlamps and wireless phone charging. There are two variants – the Standard has manual fabric seats, a 6.2-inch instrument panel, a 10.1-inch touch-screen, a reverse camera, powered door mirrors, a manual tailgate, four speakers and four airbags.

The top variant poshes things up with powered front leather seats, an 8.88-inch instrument panel, a 12.8-inch touch-screen, a 360 camera, power-folding door mirrors, a power tailgate with height memory, four speakers and two tweeters, and six airbags. Optional are rear privacy glass and 16-inch alloys with 185/55 tyres, but there’s no ADAS whatsoever. Thoughts?