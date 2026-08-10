BYD Atto 1 CKD at GIIAS 2026 – Indonesia gets Standard, Dynamic, Premium variants, column shifter, RM46k-56k

In BYD, Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 10 August 2026 1:36 pm

Since the BYD Atto 1 (née Seagull) launched in Indonesia almost exactly a year ago at this very show, it’s a good a time as any to take another look at it. The entire range is now CKD-assembled in Subang, West Java.

There were Dynamic and Premium variants at launch; now there’s also a Rp 199 million (RM46k) Standard variant. The Dynamic and Premium, which cost Rp 195 million (RM45k) and Rp 235 million (RM54k) at launch, now cost Rp 210 million (RM48k) and Rp 245 million (RM56k).

The Standard and Dynamic share a 30.08 kWh Blade LFP battery (300 km NEDC, about 250 km WLTP) that can be charged at 30 kW DC, while the Premium uses a 38.88 kWh unit (380 km NEDC, about 320 km WLTP) that can be charged at 40 kW DC. A 6.6 kW max AC rate, 2.2 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L), a 75 PS/135 Nm front motor, a 4.9-second 0-50 km/h (not 100 km/h) and a 130 km/h top speed are common to all.

Here’s what’s changed with CKD – there’s now a column gear selector (previously gear selection was done via a scroll barrel on the dash), the row of dash controls have been changed from barrel-style to simpler-looking buttons, the Premium gains a 12.8-inch touch-screen (used to be 10.1) and a 360 camera, the Dynamic and Premium get power-folding side mirrors, and there’s no more rear demister.

The new Standard variant gets halogen headlamps and 15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps. The other two variants get 16-inch alloys with 185/55 tyres, all-LED lighting, auto headlamps, a seven-inch instrument panel, four speakers, single-zone air-conditioning, TPMS, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake and conventional cruise control.

The boot holds 230 litres; the back seats can be folded for 930 litres. Unlike in Thailand, where the top Atto 1 variant gets AEB, ACC, auto high beam, traffic sign recognition, and lane departure warning and prevention, the model gets no ADAS whatsoever in Indonesia.

Only the Premium gets six airbags (the Dynamic omits side airbags), a steering wheel that’s manually adjustable for rake and reach (only rake for the Dynamic), a six-way powered driver’s seat, wireless phone charging and an auto up/down driver’s window.

Indonesian buyers can have their BYD Atto 1 in Sprout Green, Cosmos Black or Apricity White, but no matter what, the interior is black and grey. Warranties? Six years/150,000 km for the vehicle, eight years/160,000 km for the battery and eight years/150,000 km for the drive unit.