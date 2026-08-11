BAW M8 showcased at GIIAS 2026 – Toyota Alphard rival; EV with up to 505 km CLTC or 1,050 km 1.5T REEV

In Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 11 August 2026 11:32 am

Alongside the T01 off-roader, Beijing Automobile Works (BAW) also showcased the M8 at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The MPV is being introduced in right-hand drive form as the Chinese brand looks to make a strategic push into Southeast Asia, as many of its compatriots are doing.

PT BAW Automobile Trading Indonesia is the brand’s local subsidiary in the country, with plans for local assembly (CKD) in the works. A launch should take place soon, although it wasn’t revealed which BAW model will be the first to go on sale in Indonesia.

The M8 was launched in China last December and features a boxy design that is typical of most MPVs. Its large, vertical grille reminds us of Great Wall Motor’s Wey G9 and is accompanied by corner LED daytime running lights at the front, multi-spoke wheels, power-sliding rear doors and a light bar between the taillights.

In terms of dimensions, the MPV measures 5,317 mm long, 1,870 mm wide, 1,969 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 3,200 mm. The boldly-coloured interior of this example has seats arranged in a 2-2-3 layout, with the second row having powered individual captain chairs. Plush pillows on the headrests of seats in the first and second row serve as indicators that this is meant to be an upmarket offering.

As for the dashboard, it is relatively simple in its design with a two-tier design and contrasting colours. A digital instrument cluster and large central infotainment touchscreen are the only two displays in sight, the latter integrating many vehicle functions that results in very few physical buttons and dials. You’ll also spot the tiered centre console where the upper area is home to cupholders, a wireless charger and just two buttons – the gear selector is a stalk near the steering wheel.

Judging by the foam storage insert under the bonnet, this is the fully electric (EV) version of the M8. Full local specifications have yet to be revealed but reports by Thailand media outlets indicate a front-wheel drive layout, which differs from China and Hong Kong that get a rear-wheel drive configuration instead.

Referring to BAW’s international webpage, the M8 EV’s electric motor is rated at 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 310 Nm of torque, with power coming from an 81-kWh battery pack. The CLTC-rated range for this setup is 505 km.

The M8 is also listed with a range-extended EV (REEV) powertrain that uses the same electric motor but gets a smaller battery with just 46 kWh that sees an electric-only range of 200 km (presumably also CLTC). The range extender comes in the form of a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that makes 116 PS (114 hp or 85 kW) and 190 Nm, which enables a combined range of up to 1,050 km.