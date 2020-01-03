In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 January 2020 10:16 am / 1 comment

The year 2019 was a rather eventful one, with no shortage of news coming out of the automotive industry. Naturally, some stories garnered more attention than others, which is why we decided to pull out the spreadsheet yet again to compile a list of the top 10 most popular stories on paultan.org for the year that has passed.

Firstly, let’s talk numbers. In 2019, we posted a total of 3,551 articles, which works out to an average of 14 posts per weekday. The result is a total of 175 million page views, or a 7.5% improvement from the 163 million page views we recorded in 2018. Our user base also grew by 15% in 2019 to 20 million users, from 17.5 million in 2018.

Looking at the stories rounded up, national carmakers Proton and Perodua were very popular (yet again) among our readers, with eight of the ten stories listed involving either company. Meanwhile, only two stories involved non-national car brands, namely Honda and Toyota.

So, without wasting anymore time, here’s a list of the top 10 most popular stories on paultan.org in 2019:

10. DRIVEN: Proton X70 SUV review – it’s worth the hype

The launch of the Proton X70 was our most popular story in 2018, and in 2019, many of you wanted to read out written assessment of the SUV, which is why it was the tenth most popular story on our site. Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve featured the X70, as it also starred in an episode of our Driven Web Series alongside the Honda CR-V and Subaru XV.

9. 2019 Proton Persona facelift launched – fr RM42,600

Proton’s revival efforts didn’t just stop at the X70, as other models in its line-up were also updated throughout the year, including the Persona. Launched together with its hatchback sibling, the Iriz, the facelifted Persona came with a revised exterior and kit list at a lower price point than the 2016 original.

8. 2018 Perodua Myvi – full spec-by-spec comparison

First published in November 2017, our spec-by-spec comparison of Perodua Myvi variants continued to be a favourite referral point for car buyers, as it was the eighth most popular story in 2019, and was the fourth most popular in 2018.

7. 2020 Honda City debuts in Thailand – new fifth-gen model gets a 1.0L turbo engine with 122 PS, 173 Nm

A new generation of the Honda City was always going to attract a lot of attention, and the fifth-generation model (we explain why here) has plenty of reasons to hold yours. Completely redesigned inside and out, the popular B-segment sedan also gained a new 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, and should be a model that Malaysians will be anticipating eagerly.

6. Perodua D55L SUV vs Proton X50 – we compare specs of Daihatsu Rocky/Toyota Raize and Geely Binyue

The buzz surrounding new SUVs from national carmakers Perodua and Proton is real, with many of you wanting to know what to expect from the models that have yet to be revealed. In Perodua’s camp, there’s an upcoming A-segment SUV – codenamed the D55L – which is reportedly based on the Toyota Raize/Daihatsu Rocky. Meanwhile, Proton’s larger, B-segment X50 will be based on the Geely Binyue.

5. 2019 Toyota Vios launched in Malaysia: RM77k-RM87k

A popular nameplate among those in the market for a B-segment sedan, the latest Toyota Vios was launched in the first month of the year, and is offered in three variants, with prices starting from RM77,200. Aside from an all-new design, the Vios also gets a rather comprehensive list of equipment, with seven airbags being standard across the range.

4. 2019 Proton Saga facelift launched – Hyundai 4AT replaces CVT, lowered prices start from RM32,800

Another Proton model making its debut in 2019 is the new Saga, which not only features updated styling, but an entirely new transmission as well. Out goes the CVT, and in its place is a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox sourced from Hyundai. Like the Persona and Iriz that arrived earlier in the year, pricing for the Saga was also less than before.

3. 2019 Perodua Axia launched – 6 variants, new SUV-inspired ‘Style’ model, VSC and ASA, RM24k to RM43k

The Perodua Axia received its second facelift in 2019, and it was a major one. Not only did the pint-sized bestseller gain a new SUV-inspired variant, the company’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 safety pack also came standard on the range topping Axia Advance. A car for under RM50k with autonomous emergency braking? Yes, it exists.

2. 2020 Proton X50 SUV – everything we know so far

While the Proton X70 was well received by many, a lot of you are looking forward to the company’s next SUV, which is the more compact X50. As such, our post on everything we know about the X50 so far was very well received, becoming our second most popular story in 2019.

1. 2019 Perodua Aruz SUV launched in Malaysia – seven seats; ASA 2.0; two variants; RM72,900 and RM77,900

Perodua started the year with a bang by marking its return to the SUV segment with the launch of the Aruz, and that became the most popular story on our site in 2019. The SUV, which topped Google’s “Year in Search” 2019, was also part of a three-way comparison in a Driven Web Series episode, where it was stacked alongside other seven-seaters like the Honda BR-V and Toyota Sienta.