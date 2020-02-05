In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 5 February 2020 10:47 am / 2 comments

BMW Group Malaysia is set to ramp things up this year, after announcing three focus pillars it has set out to achieve in 2020. We already know that the expansion of its electromobility portfolio (read: more plug-in hybrid and EV launches) is part of the plan, but enthusiasts will be happy to know that there will be more M and M Performance cars to choose from, soon.

The company didn’t specify which models will be brought in, but popular M Performance vehicles like the G20 M340i xDrive and several M Performance SUVs are expected to be part of the formation. There are also rumours that the F40 M135i will be launched here, which is unsurprising considering that its MINI counterparts, the JCW Countryman and JCW Clubman, have already been launched last year.

As for M models, the firm has been selectively introducing cars like the F87 M2 Competition, F82 M4 Coupe, and F90 M5, but the range could grow to include the flagship M8 Coupe, M8 Gran Coupe, and even SUVs such as the X3 M through to the X6 M.

While these may come off as speculative, BMW M is going through an unprecedented transformation, with BWM M CEO Markus Flasch revealing that there will be an M or M Performance variant for every BMW model. This product offensive is already paying off – in 2019, BMW M overtook Mercedes-AMG to become the top high-performance car brand globally, selling 135,829 cars in 2019 (AMG trailed close with 132,136 cars). That’s a whopping 32.2% increase over 2018.

Its biggest market is of course the United States with 44,442 units sold there, followed by Germany (26,110 units) and the UK (17,688 units). Beyond that, the sale of M Sport packages also reached a new high, with nearly a million M Sport-equipped vehicles sold throughout 2019. That figure represents a 25% jump from the corresponding period in 2018. Who doesn’t like sporty-looking cars, right?

Besides product launches, BMW M is also pushing for track driving events such as the M Track Experience, where anyone who’s interested can sign up to drive a range of M cars at the Sepang International Circuit. If we think larger scale, there is the full-blown M Festival event made to celebrate the most powerful letter in the world. Prior to this, the showcase was exclusively held in Nürburgring, Germany for seven consecutive years, but that’s already looking to go global, with South Africa playing host, twice.

Meanwhile, the third pillar is called “Independent Style,” suggesting that the company will begin offering a higher degree of personalisation for its cars. In a press statement, it said it will “drive the pursuit of individuality for the BMW brand, redefining luxury through inspirational aesthetics” that will set a new benchmark in the luxury segment.

In years past, BMW Individual cars were indeed officially sold here, but selection is limited to CBU models only. Those cars were available with a range of unique exterior paintwork, interior trim and upholstery material. Basically, you get to customise your own BMW and tick as many optional boxes as you’d like, which also include items like alloy wheel choices and premium sound system.

Traditionally, CBU cars are much easier to customise, and the additional costs incurred is normally passed down to the buyer. This will likely not change. When asked about personalisation for CKD cars, a source from BMW Group Malaysia said the company is keen to offer some degree of individualisation, but it won’t be as feasible as CBU cars due to tax structures imposed on locally-assembled cars.

One way of doing it is to appoint several local vendors to manufacture OEM accessories and have them sold separately as optional packages. This can include body kits, alloy wheel design, leather material and colour, as well as anything that relate to general aesthetics, but not electronics (i.e sound system, head unit and safety upgrades).

In any case, these are just plans in the pipeline, but expect to see some form of progress take place throughout the year. Tell us, what M or M Performance cars would you like to see here in Malaysia?