In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 April 2020 3:51 pm / 1 comment

With the movement control order (MCO) still in effect, PLUS Malaysia is advising Penangites to remain at home and to only travel if absolutely necessary in order to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus. Of course, this applies not just to those living in Penang but the whole of Malaysia as well.

However, for those who need to travel from the island to the mainland, the company is reminding users of the Penang Bridge to ensure they have enough balance in their Touch ‘n Go (TnG) card. This is because the company is observing social distancing and will not offer top-up services at the crossing’s toll plazas.

“We urge highway customers to always ensure that they have sufficient balance in their Touch ‘n Go card. For easier reloads, they may do so at numerous top-up zones such as bank ATM machines, convenience stores and petrol stations which are conveniently located around the island and the mainland. Self-service kiosks are also available at various points along the PLUS highway,” said Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi, CEO of PLUS.

“Above all, the best move to curb the spread Covid-19 are to stay home and practise social distancing. By ensuring your Touch ‘n Go card has sufficient balance for toll transactions, eliminates the need to physically interact with our customer service assistant and at the same time, ensure social distancing is observed,” he added.