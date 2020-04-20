In Local News / By Mick Chan / 20 April 2020 10:34 am / 0 comments

In addition to its donation of medical equipment and supplies to frontliners in the fight to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, Petronas is also aiding in the mobility aspect, specifically for the routine maintenance of the vehicles of selected medical frontliners.

The national oil and gas company announced the Frontliners Support Programme in conjunction with vehicle service provider RessQ 60Min, which will be offered from today until April 28, and will offer free Petronas Syntium oil at selected hospitals and Petronas AutoExpert outlets.

The mobile service at each hospital will be conducted on selected dates this week; these are April 20 an 21 for Hospital Sungai Buloh, April 22 an 23 for PPUM and April 24, 27 and 28 for HKL. Operating times are 9am to 4pm for all three locations. Meanwhile, the participating AutoExpert outlets are Autohaus KL locations at the Tiong Nam Industrial Park in Shah Alam, in Seri Kembangan and in Taman Sri Manja.

Certain conditions apply. Customers will need to be verified healthcare frontliners or employees of Hospital Sungai Buloh, Unversiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) and Hospital Kuala Lumpur, and each recipient is eligible for one free oil change only.

The free oils offered will be Syntium 3000 5W-30 for cars displacing more than 1,600 cc, and Syntium 800 10W-40 for cars displacing 1,600 cc and below. Additionally, the Frontliners Support Programme is not applicable to cars still under manufacturers’ warranty. The hospital service locations welcome appointments and walk-ins, and the free Petronas engine oils are subject to availability.

All other car services and parts aside from Petronas Syntium oils will be chargeable, including oil filters. Car batteries are also offered at the RessQ 60Min mobile centres, starting from RM241 for an NS40ZL battery and ranging up to RM1277 for a DIN95 battery.

Payments for these services are to be made via cash or telegraphic transfer to Ressq 60 Min via bank account designated by the service provider, or cash or credit card at the aforementioned participating AutoExpert outlets.