In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 6 May 2020 3:19 pm / 0 comments

TC Subaru, the authorised distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, has announced that selected showrooms and dealerships in the country have resumed operations from today. This comes after the company restarted operations at selected service centres a few days ago, albeit with shortened operating hours.

To ensure the safety of customers and employees, the company has implemented several precautionary measures at its outlets, including thorough sanitisation of work areas as well as the use of surgical masks, hand sanitisers and disinfectant sprays.

Visitors must also undergo temperature checks upon entry to facilitate contact tracing, and those with body temperatures of 37.5 degrees Celsius and above will not be allowed to enter. The full list of operational showrooms, dealerships and service centres can be found here.

Additionally, customers who are sending in their vehicles for service will not be permitted to wait at service centres, and must return later to collect their vehicles, which are sanitised before and after each job.

The company is also offering a “test drive at home” initiative upon request, whereby sales consultants will bring the customer’s preferred Subaru of choice to his or her home. This allows customers to experience the vehicle while practicing social distancing, and for safety, all vehicles are sanitised before and after every test drive, and sales consultants are equipped with hand sanitisers and face masks.