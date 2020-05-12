In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 12 May 2020 11:16 am / 0 comments

Puspakom has resumed full operations with the reopening of its inspection centres as of May 11, with all outlets nationwide resuming fully by today, May 12. The vehicle inspection company shut all its facilities and halted its mobile inspection service on March 20 in line with the movement control order (MCO).

Inspections will be available for all types of commercial and private vehicles, but on an appointment basis only. No walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments can be scheduled online or via the MyPuspakom app.

Only one person is allowed per vehicle during the inspection, and the wearing of face masks is compulsory. Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing of at least one metre from others while in the waiting area, and follow all instructions during the inspection process.

Inspection centres will be open five days a week, and operational hours are from 8am to 5.30pm. The centres in the Klang Valley, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak will be open from Monday to Friday, while those in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will be open from Sunday to Thursday.

According to the company, those who have carried out inspections for ownership transfers and vehicle registrations just prior to the MCO will be able to utilise the previously issued report for JPJ transactions.