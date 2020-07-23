In Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 July 2020 3:42 pm / 1 comment

Honda Malaysia’s new line of official merchandise, first unveiled in March, is now available on Shopee. The ‘TEI’ series of gear (the name represents Trust, Equality and Individuality) consists of 21 items in four different collections – Corporate, Lifestyle, Activewear and Travel.

“The TEI series has been well-received by Honda enthusiasts and fans in Malaysia for its trendy, appealing designs and excellent quality. Sales of the TEI series saw an increase of 18% in the first month of introduction compared to the first month sales for the previous ‘Challenging Spirit’ merchandise line-up. The Lifestyle collection contributes up to 46% of total merchandise sales,” said Honda Malaysia’s MD and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

Click to enlarge catalogue

In conjunction with the launch of the TEI official merchandise range on Shopee, Honda Malaysia announced a one-day only “five-pronged attractive deals” that will be available on July 25, which is this Saturday. Customers will enjoy RM10 storewide vouchers, Shopee Coins Cashback vouchers, 10% shocking sales, 10% mall sales and RM7 deals for selected items. Terms and conditions apply.

The RM7 deals are for the Crossbody Bag, Umbrella (30”), Key Ring and Key Pouch Set, Cap, Shoe Bag, Collapsible Water Bottle and Unisex Hoodie (M size). Quantity is limited, and are available on a first come first served basis.

The official store name on Shopee is Honda Malaysia (hondamalaysia.os) and the sale is happening this Saturday. Click on the image above to view the TEI items.