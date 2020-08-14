In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi, Sales & Promotions / By Jonathan Lee / 14 August 2020 12:53 pm / 2 comments

Just in time for the Independence Day celebrations, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced its Merdeka promotions for this year. The company is providing deals across its entire lineup, including trade-in offers, cash rebates and low interest rates, until September 30.

Starting with the ASX SUV, MMM is giving an RM8,888 top-up to buyers who trade in their vehicles, along with five years of free service. The larger Outlander, on the other hand, gets a straight-up RM4,000 rebate for the 2.0 litre model and a RM2,000 rebate for the 2.4 litre, both with two years of free service.

These promos go on top of the savings brought on by the exemption of the sales and service tax (SST). The ASX is priced at RM111,628 for the 2WD model and RM125,182 for 4WD, reductions of RM7,238 and RM8,154 respectively. Meanwhile, the Outlander retails at RM133,491 for the 2.0 litre variant and RM147,762 for the 2.4, down RM4,397 and RM5,126 respectively.

Prices for the Triton pick-up are unchanged, but MMM is offering interest rates as low as 0.88% per annum (exclusively for Maybank and Public Bank hire purchase schemes) for the range-topping VGT Premium and Adventure X variants, though customers can choose a RM4,000 rebate instead. The base Quest manual and the VGT automatic also receive a RM4,000 rebate, while the VGT manual gets RM6,000 off.