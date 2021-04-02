In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 April 2021 11:22 am / 1 comment

It was confirmed yesterday that Kia Motors has entered into a strategic partnership with Bermaz Auto (BAuto), with the latter’s Dinamikjaya Motors subsidiary being appointed the new distributor of Kia vehicles in Malaysia.

Following this announcement, Dinamikjaya Motors has requested existing Kia owners to take part in its customer information update exercise. According to the company, the initiative is to allow its system to check your vehicle’s warranty, recall notification and improve the ownership experience. If you own a Kia, you can submit your information here.

This is similar to what was done previously by Berjaya Auto Alliance (BAASB), which handles distributorship of Peugeot models here. As a brief recap, BAASB is a joint venture between Berjaya Corporation and BAuto, which hold a 51% and 20% stake respectively.

Besides the customer information update exercise, Dinamikjaya Motors is currently revamping the Kia Malaysia website and has adopted the latest brand logo and motto, both of which were revealed back in January this year.

The deal between Kia Motors and BAuto will also see the formation of a newly incorporated company – Kia Malaysia Sdn Bhd (KMSB) – to undertake CKD local assembly of Kia vehicles in the country.