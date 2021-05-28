In Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 May 2021 11:47 am / 6 comments

PLUS North South Highway customers are reminded to strictly adhere to the latest enhanced SOPs set by the National Security Council following the latest enhanced movement control order (EMCO) implemented in the sub-district of Bagan Serai in Kerian, Perak. The EMCO started yesterday and will be in place till June 9.

Throughout this period, all F&B outlets at the Gunung Semanggol R&R for both north and southbound will only operate from 8am to 8pm, and only for takeaways – dine-in is prohibited. In fact, this is the same for all R&R F&B outlets along PLUS highways for this latest MCO – the general rule is 8am to 8pm and only takeaways. However, public facilities at the R&Rs such as toilets and suraus are open 24/7.

“We urge our customers to adhere to the Covid-19 safety SOPs and in the true spirit of #KitaJagaKita, we hope that everyone will register for their vaccination as to protect ourselves, as well as those around us,” said Syed Mohammed Idid, head of strategic stakeholder engagement at PLUS.

So far, there have been no toll plaza closures in Perak like the one at Alor Setar Selatan, Kedah to reduce movement. When at the R&Rs, make the stop quick and do not linger. Drive safe.