In BMW, Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 10 January 2022 11:17 am / 8 comments

It’s a good time to be with Toyota. First, it overtook General Motors to be the bestselling automaker in the US in 90 years, then showed its total dominance in markets such as Australia.

Now, for the second year running, the Japanese automaker holds the title for being the most searched car brand on Google, according to Compare the Market’s annual Google Trends data analytics. Toyota topped the charts in 47 out of 154 countries analysed, representing 31% of all searches. However, that is a slight decrease from the year before (when it had a 35% share), due to other brands gaining ground.

What helped Toyota stay on top, according to the study, is news such as the reproduction of parts for the iconic AE86 Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno, as well as the announcement of its electric car range, the Corolla Cross (first Corolla-branded SUV), and the all-new Land Cruiser.





Click to enlarge

Toyota is the most-searched brand in Thailand, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, Kazahkstan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Iceland, as well as a large number of African and South American countries. Honda takes the crown for Malaysia and the Philippines, while Tesla came out tops in China and Singapore. For Laos, interestingly, it’s Rolls-Royce.

Compare the Market has conducted this analysis for four years, and Toyota came out on top thrice – 2018, 2020 and 2021. The one time it lost was in 2019, when BMW became the most-searched car brand in a whopping 118 countries. In fact, on average, BMW is the most-searched brand over the four years, with many European countries showing great interest in the brand.

Mercedes-Benz sat in third place for the fourth consecutive year, but in 2021 it closed the gap pretty significantly, and is only six countries short of second place. In 2020, it was 19 countries behind BMW. Audi also climbed the ranks, increasing its position from 6th to 4th. Ford is still the most-searched in the US and Canada, as well as Turkey.