In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Jonathan Lee / 11 March 2022 10:35 pm / Comments are Disabled

Just one more weekend until the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) returns to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on March 19 and 20, 2022. As if the avalanche of deals from our partners and exhibitors weren’t enough, you can now get your car financed at attractive rates from our new co-sponsor, RHB Bank!

The future is electric, and several premium hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles will be on show at this year’s event. If you’re in the market for one of these cars, you can take advantage of the new RHB Green Financing programme, which offers up to 90% financing with a tenure of up to nine years and flat rates as low as 1.99%* (equivalent) per annum. You can find more information about this attractive offering here.

Planning to stick to petrol power? Not to worry, as RHB Vehicle Financing-i (Variable Rate) also gives you up to 90% financing with a tenure of up to nine years, this time with flat rates as low as 2.10%* (equivalent) per annum. To sweeten the deal, RHB Bank provides principal reduction and daily rest balance reduction to save on profit charges with more savings; it also won’t penalise you with exit fees if you settle your loan early. More info here.

What’s more, if you finance a minimum of RM50,000 of your car’s cost through RHB Bank at PACE 2022, you will also receive RM100,000 of personal accident coverage from Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad absolutely free. The offers from RHB Bank join the numerous irresistible deals from participating brands, including Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. You’ll also be able to purchase your dream motorcycle from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson at the event.

We already have a full lineup of vehicles that will be shown, including the BMW 218i Gran Coupé and 530e plug-in hybrid and the MINI Cooper S Countryman. Ford will also be bringing the new Ranger XLT Plus Special Edition and offer one year of free service on the Ranger and Everest, while Hyundai will be showcasing the dramatically-styled Sonata and the Santa Fe Executive Special Edition.

Elsewhere, the CKD Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan and GLA and the E 200 will be on display, as will the Vito Tourer. The V60 Recharge T8 and XC90 B5 AWD Inscription Plus will also take pride of place at the Volvo display, and you’ll also be able to check out the new Golf R-Line and the updated Passat and Arteon R-Line at the Volkswagen booth. On the Jaguar Land Rover stand, you’ll find the facelifted Jaguar XE and the XF and the three-door Land Rover Defender 90, the latter being previewed in Malaysia for the first time.

Aside from the unique offers from each brand, you’ll also be able to save big with the ongoing sales and service tax (SST) exemption. This is the last call for these rebates, as the exemption is set to end on June 30, so don’t miss out! You are also guaranteed to receive your car in time for the Hari Raya festivities.

You’ll also receive several goodies from us at paultan.org. All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners, including a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection films from Kuzig Glanz, a RM500 voucher for auto window films and auto coatings from V-Kool, a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions from Blueair, a RM500 voucher for child car seats from Recaro Kids and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

There will also be a fleet of quality pre-owned premium vehicles from participating brands, and customers who purchase them will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

Last but not least, those who ordered their cars at PACE 2022 will be in the running to win 10 smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and their partner. Full details here.

With plenty of great deals from the participating brands as well as guaranteed vouchers from PACE and lucky draws, there’s no better place to purchase your premium ride than at PACE. So make a beeline for the event at the SCCC this March 19 to 20, and we’ll see you there!

*Based on current prevailing Base Rate (BR) of 2.5% as at 19 January 2022. Offered rates vary depending based on your commercial credit assessment.