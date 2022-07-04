In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 4 July 2022 10:04 am / 8 comments

Proton has begun revising the prices of its models following the end of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption on June 30, 2022. For now, we only have new pricing for the X70, Saga and Exora, but we’ll update this post when we get the latest figures for the other models in the line-up, namely the X50, Persona and Iriz.

Starting with the brand’s first SUV model, the X70 received its first minor change (MC) last month, bringing with it a reworked variant line-up as well as the 1.5 litre TGDi three-cylinder engine and other minor changes.

Initially priced from RM93,900 on-the-road without insurance during the tax holiday, the SUV now starts RM4,900 higher at RM98,800 for the base Standard 2WD variant. The price hike gets larger as we go up the range, with the Executive 2WD costing RM5,300 more than before, while the Executive AWD is up RM5,500.

Same goes for the 1.5 TGDi Premium 2WD that now retails at RM123,800 (+RM5,900), while the sole variant with the carryover 1.8 litre TGDi four-cylinder – also labelled Premium 2WD – is up by RM7,000 to hit RM128,800.

Meanwhile, Saga MC2 prices are up by as much as RM500, with the exception of the base 1.3 Standard MT that is now RM400 more at RM34,800. As for the Exora RC, pricing for the MPV returns to pre-SST exemption levels, with the 1.6T Executive CVT selling for RM59,800 (+RM2,500), while the 1.6T Premium CVT is at RM66,800 (+RM2,000).