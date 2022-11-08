In Cars, International News, Kia / By Pan Eu Jin / 8 November 2022 12:05 pm / 3 comments

A trio of distinctive Kia Sportage models have been unveiled with each inspired by the different drive modes found in the all-wheel drive Sportage Hybrid. The three one-off models created were based on the Mud Mode, Snow Mode and Sand Mode which can be selected on the Terrain Mode dial on the centre console of the SUV. Each of the three models feature different Kia official accessories to reflect the three drive modes.

The Snow Mode version is equipped with a ski and snowboard carrier with steel crossbars on the roof. It’s also fitted with side steps for easier ingress and egress. Inside, the Snow Mode version is furnished with all-weather mats and a trunk liner for easy cleaning along with a boot tidy bag to store damp items. Aside from being fitted with winter tyres, the Snow Mode model also comes with an in-car winter kit in case of sudden snowfall. The kit includes a wind-up torch, snowshow grippers, an ice scraper and traction mats.

As for the Mud Mode model, it’s paired with Kia’s pro bike carrier and steel crossbars, with side steps to load and unload a mountain bike. To protect the car from mud, it’s fitted with mudflaps at all four corners and a bumper flap either for sitting or protection of the boot sill when loading and unloading items. Also for the cargo section is an extended boot liner to protect the seats from mud-spattered items.

As for the Sand Mode model, it comes with trunk liner and all-weather mats to shield the cabin from becoming ingrained in the carpets along with a boot organiser. Like the Mud and Snow Mode versions it also gets side steps for easy access to the steel crossbars and roof rack. For added visual impact, the Sand Mode Sportage also gets red bonnet and ‘razor’ side decals, either in black or white.

The Kia Sportage Hybrid made its debut in South Korea in July last year and is fitted with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine supplemented by an electric motor. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission to drive the front wheels with a combined system output of 230 PS and 350 Nm of torque. In terms of fuel consumption, the Sportage Hybrid is rated at 16.7 km/l, or 6L/100 km.

Last year, Kia Malaysia announced that the Sportage will be introduced in Malaysia as a locally-assembled model (CKD) by 2023. That said, it was also revealed that hybrid models such as the Sportage Hybrid, will be available later in 2024.

GALLERY: Kia Sportage Hybrid ‘Snow Mode’

GALLERY: Kia Sportage Hybrid ‘Mud Mode’

GALLERY: Kia Sportage Hybrid ‘Sand Mode’