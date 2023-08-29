Toyota C-HR discontinued in Thailand – second-generation crossover not confirmed for this market

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 29 August 2023 10:46 am / 0 comments

The Toyota C-HR has been discontinued in Thailand as the TNGA-C platform-based crossover has been taken off sale in the kingdom, Headlight Magazine has reported.

The first-generation C-HR was first officially unveiled in March 2016, before it was introduced in Malaysia near the beginning of 2019. The crossover had been introduced in Thailand in January 2018, prior to its Malaysian arrival, and had recorded cumulative sales of 15,930 units in the period of March to December 2018, grabbing the compact crossover segment lead, placing it ahead of the Honda HR-V that year.

Two variants of the first-generation C-HR were offered in Thailand – a 1.8 litre, naturally aspirated internal combustion powertrain, like that offered in Malaysia, as well as a 1.8 litre hybrid packing a 98 PS/142 Nm Atkinson-cycle 1.8 litre engine with an electric motor with 72 hp and 163 Nm.

2024 Toyota C-HR, second-generation

Toyota added to its crossover range in Thailand with the market arrival of the Corolla Cross in July 2020, which went on to chart a total of 12,945 units sold in the second half of that year from July to December. Meanwhile, C-HR sales dropped to just 3,381 units in that period, and Toyota Motor Thailand culled the 1.8 litre petrol version from the range, leaving the 1.8 litre hybrid to hold the C-HR flag in Thailand.

Made for this market in the Toyota Motor Thailand Gateway Plant in Chachoengsao, Thailand, the first-generation C-HR ceased production earlier this year, and dealers reportedly stopped accepting reservations for the model, while remaining on sale to clear existing stock, according to Headlight Magazine.

The final batch of first-generation C-HR was delivered in June, before the model was removed from the brand’s Thailand website. Its successor, the second-generation C-HR was officially unveiled in June this year, bringing to life the C-HR Prologue in production form, though there are no plans for the new model to be imported or assembled in Thailand, according to the report.

GALLERY: 2024 Toyota C-HR, second-generation

