smart #1 Brabus Malaysian debut on October 5 at KLCC – AWD; 428 PS; 0-100 in 3.9s; 400 km EV range

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / October 2 2023 5:13 pm

Following the start of order taking for the smart #1 last month, smart Malaysia has now announced the grand debut of the Brabus variant will take place on October 5, 2023. The company has already revealed plenty of the #1’s Pro and Premium variants, but full details of the Brabus version are limited for now.

Based on the information provided when smart Malaysia begun accepting pre-orders, the #1 Brabus shares nearly the same exterior kit with the Premium. Standard features include CyberSparks headlamps with matrix LEDs, adaptive high beam and auto levelling, along with an illuminated front grille, door handles and logos (on the C-pillars). The range-topper also comes with a panoramic roof with electric sunblind, roof rails, a powered tailgate with hands-free access.

To mark it out as the sporty model, the #1 Brabus also comes with an aero kit that includes a vented bonnet, a more aggressive front bumper, a rear spoiler. Though not mentioned in the official spec sheet, we can also expect 19-inch ‘Dynamo’ alloys, model-specific badging and red brake calipers.

The #1 Brabus’ spec sheet is without any information of what you’ll get on the inside, but it should also mirror the Premium. This means powered front seats, an ambient lighting system, a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, at the very least.

2023 smart #1 Brabus spec sheet (right); click to enlarge

For more visually differentiation, expect plenty of red stitching, a branded Alcantara/leather-wrapped steering wheel, microfibre seat upholstery and red seat belts. We’ll get a clearer picture of exactly what you get with the #1 Brabus come this Thursday.

Less of a surprise are the #1 Brabus’ dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain and dimensions, and you can find all the facts and figures listed below:

Length: 4,270 mm

Width: 1,822 mm

Height: 1,636 mm

Wheelbase: 2,750 mm

Ground clearance: 182 mm

Kerb weight: 1,900 kg

Boot space: 323 to 411 litres; 986 litres with rear seats folded

Front trunk (frunk) space: 15 litres

Electric motors output: 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 3.9 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Battery: 66 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 400 km

AC charging: 22 kW; 10-80% in three hours

DC charging: 150 kW; 10-80% in 29 minutes

On the matter of pricing, the #1 is estimated to range between RM200,000 and RM250,000 on-the-road without insurance. The Brabus sits at the top of the line-up, so we can expect it to be nearer to the RM250,000 mark. Final pricing for all variants of the #1 have yet to be announced – hopefully smart Malaysia provides this crucial bit of into later this week.

smart #1 Brabus (top) and Premium (bottom) colours

The #1 Brabus will be offered in seven colour schemes, most of which are two-tone with a contrasting roof. Your options are:

Atom Grey-Matte

Atom Grey-Matte with Radiant Red roof

Meta Black with Radiant Red roof

Cyber Silver with Radiant Red roof

Digital White with Black roof

Laser Red with Black roof

Cyber Silver with Black roof

If you’re interested, bookings can be made through the Hello smart app with a refundable fee of RM1,000, and the first 501 customers to place a pre-order will be rewarded with charging credits worth RM1,001 when they take delivery of their new electric vehicle (EV).

Should you prefer to try out the #1 first before putting down your money, you can do so from October 4 to 6 at the at the International Electric Mobility Showcase (IEMS) in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre – register your interest here.

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Brabus official photos

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Brabus Malaysian brochure

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Malaysian brochure

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.