2024 Volkswagen Golf R Mk8 facelift – official images

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / January 29 2024 2:08 pm

A little under a week since the facelifted, eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf made its debut, the range-topping R variant for this generation has also been partially unveiled at the Zell am See ice racing event in Austria, wearing a ’50 Years of Golf’ commemorative livery.

When it makes its official debut in mid-2024, the range-topper will join the R-Line, GTI and GTE variants, which were shown at the debut of the facelifted range, commonly dubbed the Mk8.5.

The Golf R Mk8.5 will join the rest of the facelifted Golf range in featuring the new-generation LED matrix headlamps (optional on other variants) as well as the illuminated Volkswagen emblem.

Inside, the Golf R facelift can also be expected to take after its stablemates, which have been updated to once again feature physical steering wheel buttons instead of the touch-surface controls on the pre-facelift. The fourth-generation modular infotainment system that is now part of the Golf feature set can also be expected in the Golf R Mk8.5.

Technical specifications of the facelifted Mk8 Golf R have yet to be revealed, though it can be expected to take after the Golf GTI in featuring an uprated version of its 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine, which now produces 261 hp in the GTI, up from 245 hp and 370 Nm in its Mk8 pre-facelift.

The Mk8.5 Golf R can also be expected to feature engine output gains, up from the 320 PS and 420 Nm of the Mk8 Golf R (400 Nm for Malaysia), and driveline will continue to feature the Volkswagen R-badge signature that is all-wheel-drive, and most likely the DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission as well.

In terms of special editions produced officially by the carmaker, the Golf R 20 Years outputs 333 PS, with the same 420 Nm of peak torque from the engine codenamed EA888.

While the upcoming model has been shown as a five-door hatchback, previous sightings of an estate indicate there will also be Golf R Variant for this iteration, according to Autocar. This range will comprise the final petrol-powered version of the Volkswagen Golf R, before the manufacturer transitions into a fully electric line of R-branded models by 2030, the carmaker said.

GALLERY: 2023 Volkswagen Mk8 Golf R in Malaysia

