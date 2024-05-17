Six more highways to implement open payment system for toll collection in September – PLUS, SPE

Another six highways have agreed to implement the open payment system (OPS) for toll collection starting from September this year, Bernama reports. These will join the 12 highway concessionaires that have already implemented the OPS, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

The six highways are:

“The participation of these six highways means that a total of 35 lanes will be opened for the convenience of using the open payment system,” he said. He reiterated that the implementation of the OPS would provide motorists with another option for toll payment, as an alternative to existing methods such as Touch ‘n Go (TnG), SmartTag and radio frequency identification (RFID).

The 12 highways that are already offering the OPS are:

