GWM Haval H7 teased for KLIMS – rebadged Raptor, hybrid and PHEV, up to 364 PS, 105 km NEDC EV range

In Cars, GWM, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / June 10 2026 3:40 pm

The pre-Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) teasers keep on rolling in, with GWM confirming it will show one of its boxy Haval models at the event. The shadowy video below makes it a bit hard to discern exactly which car it is, but its relatively compact size means it should be the Menglong (Raptor), the smaller, unibody sibling to the body-on-frame H9.

Specifically, it’s the facelifted model introduced in China last year, which sports rectangular headlights and a new grille with a horizontal light bar to differentiate itself from that H9. At the rear, the quad square taillights have been ditched for a pair of vertical clusters, although an external spare tyre remains.

Given that Ford likely owns the Raptor trademark, it’s unlikely that the car will be called that in Malaysia, so what moniker will it wear instead? Well, we can look to the Philippines, where the Raptor has already been confirmed for the market as the H7.

The well-read among you will know that there’s a different H7 sold in countries like Australia, which is a rebadged Dargo (Big Dog). This is a more distinctively-styled SUV that is slightly smaller and also lower and more car-like. It’s clear, however, that GWM sees the more ruggedly-styled Raptor as more suitable for the Southeast Asian market and more fitting for the alphanumeric badge.

Anyway, the H7 will be going to the Philippines in hybrid and plug-in hybrid forms, both featuring a 150 PS/230 Nm 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine. The hybrid is front-wheel drive only and comes with a 177 PS/300 Nm electric motor and a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) for a total system output of 244 PS and 540 Nm of torque – exactly the same as the H6 Hybrid.

Then there’s the PHEV, offered in both FWD and Hi4 all-wheel drive. The former retains the same motor but pushes out more power more of the time, for a total of 322 PS. With a 19.09 kWh LFP battery, this version delivers a claimed pure electric range of 105 km on the NEDC cycle and a total range of up to 1,000 km.

The Hi4 gets a less powerful 109 PS/170 Nm front motor and a more powerful 204 PS/350 Nm rear motor for overall outputs of 364 PS and 760 Nm. It retains the same battery and thus offers a slightly shorter range of 91 km. Both support DC fast charging at up to 34 kW (30 to 80% in 28 minutes) and AC charging at up to 6.6 kW (15 to 100% in under three hours).

Other features confirmed for the Philippines include a power-adjustable driver’s seat, cooled centre console storage, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof and rear air-con vents. They dress up an angular cabin with a big passenger-side grab handle, chunky rectangular air vents, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen running on GWM’s Coffee OS, a slightly cutesy two-spoke steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display with a distinctive “hood” that houses the P-R-N-D indicator.

We should point out that the H7 will likely be offered as a strict five-seater. A longer version called the Raptor Plus is available in China with seven seats, but this has yet to make it to international markets.

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