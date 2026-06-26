Budi Diesel – ownership transfer fee for diesel vehicles exempted for three months starting from July 1, 2026

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / June 26 2026 10:37 pm

The revised Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) will see subsidised diesel be priced at RM2.10 per litre nationwide from July 1, 2026. As we’re reported on previously, Budi Diesel is essentially an extension of the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme, in that the mechanism for accessing it is pretty much identical. There’s also a combined quota of 200 litres for both fuels – more on Budi Diesel here.

Now, one of the requirements to gain access to Budi Diesel, in addition to being a Malaysian citizen with a valid identity card (MyKad) and driving licence (LMM), is to privately own a diesel vehicle, in that it is registered to your name. To put simply, the system will cross-check with the road transport department’s (JPJ) records to ensure eligibility for Budi Diesel at the pump.

It goes without saying that ensuring ownership details are up to date is important so the right person has access to Budi Diesel. As such, the ministry of finance (MoF) announced today that it is introducing a temporary incentive programme where the ownership transfer fee for diesel vehicles is exempted for three months beginning July 1, 2026.

According to the ministry, vehicle ownership transfer fees can go as high as RM100, depending on the type of vehicle and where it is registered. So, if you haven’t sorted out ownership of a diesel vehicle so the right person gets to enjoy Budi Diesel, you can do so for free within the three-month period. Keep in mind that vehicle ownership transfer doesn’t just involve a trip to the JPJ. You’ll also need to settle any outstanding loan, clear outstanding summonses and send the car for a Puspakom inspection, which are additional costs.

To facilitate such requests, JPJ will have service counters open on weekends from July 4 to 26 this year, operating from 8am to 5pm at all its state and UTC offices. These counters will not only cater to vehicle ownership transfers, but also driving licence and road tax renewals as well as other services.

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