2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line now CKD in Thailand – 530 km WLTP; up to 30% less than CBU, from RM171k

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / by Gerard Lye / June 30 2026 11:35 am

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Line has been officially launched in Thailand, this time as a locally-assembled (CKD) offering. This comes after the fully-imported (CBU) version of the facelifted electric vehicle (EV), also in N Line guise, made its debut in February last year.

The asking price for the newer CKD model is 1.699 million baht (about RM208k), but the first 400 units goes for 1.399 million baht (RM171k) as part of a special introductory offer. At its not-discounted price, the CKD version is 289,000 baht (RM35k), or nearly 15%, less than the CBU model. With the promo, the gap widens to 589,000 baht (RM72k) or 30%.

The N Line package is carried over and is akin to BMW’s M Sport, with added components meant to provide the Ioniq 5 with a more aggressive look. These include sportier bumpers inspired by the full-fat Ioniq 5 N, with the one at the rear having an integrated diffuser element, while side skirts and 20-inch N Line alloy wheels make up the rest of the exterior. Buyers can choose from Optic White, Titan Gray Metallic and Midnight Black Pearl for the paint finish.

Inside, you’ll find an N Line steering wheel with an attached drive mode selector button in red, a colour that is also used for the stitching to contrast with the new black cabin. Metal pedals, black headlining and N-badged sports seats trimmed in leather (previously suede and synthetic leather) are also part of the package.

The kit list remains familiar, with the brand’s Parametric Pixel headlamps and taillights, an active shutter grille, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, dual 12.3-inch screens, a wireless charging pad, paddle shifters to control regenerative braking, ambient lighting, an eight-speaker Bose sound system and Bluelink telematics.

Mechanically, the Ioniq 5 N Line sticks to a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 228 PS (225 hp or 168 kW) and 350 Nm of torque. This is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.5 seconds and top speed of 185 km/h.

Powering the motor is an 84-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery which provides up to 530 km of range on a single charge following the WLTP standard. AC charging peaks at 10.5 kW, with a 10-100% state of charge (SoC) requiring 7.35 hours, while DC fast charging at the max of 350 kW will see 10-80% SoC be achieved in just 18 minutes.

On the safety and driver assistance front, the Ioniq 5 N Line comes with six airbags, the usual array of passive systems (ABS, ESC), hill start assist, multi-collision brake, a tyre pressure monitor, front and rear parking sensors as well as Hyundai’s SmartSense suite. As such, functions like adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot assist with camera view, door opening alert, a surround view monitor and driver monitoring are all on.

In addition to Thailand, Indonesia also locally assembles the Ioniq 5 with the opening of the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) plant in the Deltamas industrial complex near Cikarang over two years ago. Singapore too assembles the Ioniq 5, which launched in the island nation in 2023, with the Ioniq 6 joining the CKD programme there a year later.

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