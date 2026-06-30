Five commercial vehicle telematics providers identified for pilot, subscription RM60-300 per vehicle per month

In Local News, Public Transport, Safety / by Jonathan James Tan / June 30 2026 2:33 pm

Remember telematics for commercial vehicles in Malaysia? According to Bernama, the transport ministry is planning to implement it in phases – the first being a voluntary and advocacy phase (2026-2027), the second to integrate centralised telematics with a driver database (2028) and the third (from 2028) to make it mandatory, subject to industry readiness and the development of related government systems.

After launching the Telematics Initiative for Commercial Vehicles yesterday, transport minister Anthony Loke revealed that five companies – BSmart System Solution Sdn Bhd, Navipulse Sdn Bhd, MyLorry Technology Solutions Sdn Bhd, Theta Edge Bhd and ANSA Digital Sdn Bhd – have been identified for the pilot implementation of telematics services after meeting minimum requirements through a proof of concept (POC) that was conducted from September 8 to December 8, 2025.

He said the recognition does not constitute exclusive appointments or absolute government approval, but is subject to continued compliance with the transport ministry’s technical requirements.

“Companies do not need to purchase the system. All they need to do is subscribe to the service. The telematics providers will install cameras, detectors and hardware in the vehicle, and the system will be integrated with their database. Commercial vehicle operators are encouraged to subscribe to telematics services from these companies based on their respective operational needs,” he said, adding that the subscription fee ranges from RM60 to RM300 per vehicle per month.

“I want to stress that we are not making it compulsory for any company to adopt telematics systems at this stage. Instead, it is something we are encouraging, as we believe that having a telematics system to monitor driver behaviour will help improve road safety. This is also beneficial for transport companies and heavy vehicle operators as they can monitor their own drivers,” Loke said.

Telematics allows real-time monitoring of things like speed, harsh braking, aggressive acceleration, driving duration and movement patterns via GPS, vehicle sensors and data communication systems.

“Through telematics, we can detect whether a driver is speeding or fatigued. If they test positive for alcohol or drugs, the system will prevent the engine from starting. The key findings from the POC show that telematics technology is capable of supporting more comprehensive monitoring of commercial vehicle safety compared to conventional GPS systems,” said Loke.

He added that telematics data can also be utilised by enforcement agencies, including the road transport department (JPJ), the police and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), for enforcement, risk analysis and road safety studies.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.