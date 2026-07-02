Chery O5 Hybrid in Australia – 1.5T, 204 PS electric motor, 20.4 km/l, E5 interior, coming to Malaysia?

In Cars, Chery, International News / by Jonathan Lee / July 2 2026 10:33 am

Having made its debut in Europe, the Chery O5 Hybrid has made its way to Australia, where it is known as the C5 Hybrid. The car offers a halfway house between the pure petrol model and the electric E5, offering impressive efficiency.

Instead of a 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine, you’ll find a version of the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) powertrain seen in the Tiggo Cross, albeit with the hybrid-specific 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated mill swapped out for the turbo version from the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 PHEVs, making 143 PS and 210 Nm. This generally acts as a generator for the 1.83 kWh LFP battery.

Most of the motive power comes from the 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor, with a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) allowing the engine to clutch in to drive the front wheels at higher speeds, where it is most efficient. Chery quotes a combined fuel consumption of 20.4 km per litre (4.9 litres per 100 km); the same powertrain nets 18.7 km per litre (5.3 litres per 100 km) on the WLTP cycle. The powertrain is expected to feature in the Omoda C4, which should make its way to Malaysia soon.

Beyond the powertrain, the Hybrid model is as per the pure petrol variant, with the only noticeable difference being the choice of 17- and 18-inch aero-optimised wheels; the larger version is identical to the E5’s but with a different two-tone finish.

Inside is where the big changes lie. The dashboard and door cards are completely different, instead lifted from the E5 with its widescreen display panel housing twin 12.3-inch screens, lack of physical air-con controls (even the O5 petrol’s haptic ones), ripple-effect door decor, steering column-mounted gear selector and the eradication of the parking brake lever.

Standard kit includes powered and heated front seats, faux leather upholstery and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with the Ultimate model adding seat ventilation, a sunroof, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, a 360-degree camera setup and a powered tailgate. Safety-wise, all variants come with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist and seven airbags, including a front centre airbag.

Pricing for the C5 Hybrid start at AU$31,990 (RM90,200), bridging the gap between the AU$28,990 (RM81,700) petrol model and the AU$37,990 (RM107,100) E5. No word yet on whether the O5 Hybrid will make its way to Malaysia, but it would make for an interesting lower-priced alternative to the likes of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid and Honda HR-V e:HEV, especially as the Japanese makes double down on hybrid technology. Would you buy it if it comes to our shores? Let us know in the comments.

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