2026 Omoda C7 previewed in Malaysia again – CKD; launch in Q3; 1.6T, 7DCT; 2WD and AWD variants?

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Gerard Lye / July 20 2026 1:06 pm

At Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia’s second anniversary celebration, the company once again previewed the Omoda C7 ahead of the SUV’s eventual launch.

To get you up to speed with the C7, here’s a brief recap. Positioned between the Chery O5 and flagship Omoda C9, the C7 is touted as a “premium, lifestyle-focused C-segment SUV” that will arrive as a locally assembled (CKD) offering from Chery Corporate Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam – the vehicle type approval (VTA) sticker on the door sill confirms production has already started.

We first got up close with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the C7 at last year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) before a pure internal combustion engine (ICE) version made its first official preview here at the Malaysia Autoshow in May.

What came next were a few sightings of the C7 out in the wild before the model was shown to the newly launched Gen-O community in June 2026. A month after that, the C7 got another preview at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, this time in PHEV guise.

The C7 that attendees got to see at Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia’s recent event on Saturday (July 18, 2026) was an ICE model with a 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 290 Nm of torque, which is mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission that drives the front wheels.

We should point out that the C7 at last year’s Malaysia Autoshow wore an ‘AWD’ badge on the tailgate indicating the presence of all-wheel drive, but this car does not. This suggests at least two variants will be offered, which is currently the case with the Jaecoo J7 and J8 as well as the Omoda C9, all of which are offered in 2WD and AWD configurations.

If you’re curious about the PHEV version, the Super Hybrid System (SHS) is shared with the J7 PHEV and consists of a hybrid-specific 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, which on the C7 has been slightly bumped to offer 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 220 Nm.

This is accompanied by an electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) for a total system output of 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 530 Nm – 0-100 km/h takes 8.5 seconds. Completing the front-wheel drive system is a BYD-sourced 18.3-kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is good for up to 95 km of electric-only range or a combined hybrid range of 1,250 km.

The PHEV and ICE versions look similar but there are differences. For starters, the wheel measure 19 inches on the ICE and 20 inches on the PHEV, each with a unique design. On the inside, the variances include upholstery material and the ICE lacks the PHEV’s sliding 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen (it gains a glove box as a result) and front passenger seat leg rest. Less obvious is the air freshener receptacle under the floating centre console.

As reported previously, the C7 PHEV is set to arrive here sometime in Q4 this year, but the ICE version will be introduced sooner in Q3. Given its positioning below the C9, the C7 should have a starting price between the O5 (RM116,800 OTR without insurance) and the base 2WD version of the C9 (RM168,800).

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GALLERY: Omoda C7 PHEV at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2026

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GALLERY: Omoda C7 at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025

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GALLERY: Omoda C7 PHEV at Bangkok International Motor Show 2025

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