In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 26 July 2026 6:29 pm

The CX-80 is the flagship of Mazda’s “Large Product Group”, built on the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture: a longitudinally-mounted engine, a rear-wheel-drive layout and an in-house eight-speed automatic. It’s the kind of hardware you’d normally associate with premium German marques, and it marks Mazda’s most serious push upmarket yet.

The CX-80 2.5L PHEV AWD High Plus launched at RM331,610 on-the-road without insurance, and even after Mazda Malaysia’s price adjustment, a new unit still lists at RM296,610. Which is what makes this listing worth a serious look: a 2025 CX-80 PHEV with just 6,959 km on the clock, going for RM263,800 – a saving of over RM30,000 against a brand-new unit, and nearly RM68,000 off what early adopters paid at launch.

Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid SUV in Malaysia

The CX-80 is powered by Mazda’s e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain, pairing a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with an electric motor sandwiched between the engine and the eight-speed automatic.

Combined output is a substantial 328 PS and 500 Nm of torque – flagship numbers, delivered through Mazda’s rear-biased i-Activ all-wheel-drive system.

The 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery provides up to 65 km of pure electric range (NEDC), which comfortably covers most daily Klang Valley commutes on electricity alone. Charging at up to 7.2 kW AC, a full top-up takes just two and a half hours – plug in overnight or during a mall run and you’re set.

Proper flagship space, six seats

At 4,995 mm long with a 3,120 mm wheelbase – longer in wheelbase than both the CX-8 and CX-9 it effectively replaces – the CX-80 offers three-row space. This unit is the six-seater configuration with second-row captain chairs, the layout of choice for anyone who regularly carries family in comfort. Up front, there are twin 12.3-inch displays, a head-up display and the full i-Activsense suite of driver assistance systems.

Finished in an elegant beige, this CX-80 presents an understated, premium look that suits the car’s positioning perfectly.

Carro Certified peace of mind

This car is offered through Carro, which means it has passed a rigorous 160-point inspection and is verified to be free of major accident and fire damage. It also comes with a five-day money-back guarantee – so you can buy with confidence.

The car is still backed by Mazda’s 5 year manufacturer warranty and comes with 5 year free service.

The deal

2025 Mazda CX-80 2.5 PHEV AWD – 6,959 km, automatic, six seats

RM263,800, or from an estimated RM2,891/month (90% loan, nine years)

Available for viewing and test drive in the Klang Valley

View the full listing and gallery here, or chat on WhatsApp to book a viewing or test drive.

Browse more inspected, warranted used cars at paultan.org/used-cars.