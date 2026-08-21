Geely Monjaro EM-i teased – export Xingyue L Plus to launch first in Egypt, Europe to follow; 2.0T PHEV SUV

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Gerard Lye / 21 August 2026 12:14 pm

Geely has announced an all-new D-segment SUV called the Monjaro EM-i, which will be rolled out to global markets in late August this year. Egypt will be the first country to welcome the model, with European markets, including the United Kingdom, set to get it soon after.

Monjaro is the export name for the Xingyue L, an SUV that has been on sale in China since 2021 and has been updated throughout the years. If you’re curious, the name is inspired by Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro.

The upcoming Monjaro EM-i is not the same car as the one that debuted in 2021. While the latter is based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), the newer (technically second-generation) model is built on the Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture (GEA) Evo platform that is also use by cars like the Galaxy M9, Galaxy Starshine 8 and Galaxy M7.

Here’s a little more backstory: the GEA Evo platform is sometimes referred to as CMA 3.0 and is an update of the GEA. The latter can be found in cars like the Galaxy E5 (aka Proton eMas 7), Xingyuan/EX2 (aka Proton eMas 5), Galaxy Starshine 6 as well as Galaxy A7.

According to Geely’s official release, the new Monjaro will feature its third-generation electronic and electrical architecture (GEEA 3.0) along with its EM-i Super Hybrid tech, which refers to a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The company also pointed out that the Monjaro EM-i will be its first overseas model to come with the Xingrui Intelligent large language model and Flyme Auto infotainment system. Other firsts for a global Geely model are the Shendun battery safety system and e-AWD intelligent electric all-wheel drive system.

For more information about the new Monjaro EM-i, we need to head over to China where the model will be known as the Xingyue L Plus. Teased just a few days ago on Geely’s official Weibo page, the Xingyue L Plus will be the brand’s new flagship SUV when it debuts, likely soon.

As is always the case, the SUV has already been entered into the country’s ministry of industry and information technology’s (MIIT) website. In a filing, it is revealed that the Xingyue L Plus will be larger than the older, non-Plus mode, measuring in at 4955 mm long (+160 mm), 1,960 mm wide (+65 mm), 1,769 mm tall (+80 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,900 mm (+55 mm).

The general design is largely familiar, with the front sporting a vertical, multi-slat chrome grille flanked by smoked headlamps with integrated daytime running lights in a dashed-line look top and bottom of the clusters. A full-width light bar continues to feature at the rear, but the taillight clusters are larger than before.

In terms of powertrains, the Xingyue L Plus will be offered with a choice of pure internal combustion or hybrid powertrains. The former listed in the filing is described as a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine with 290 PS (286 hp or 213 kW) for a top speed of 210 km/h. Meanwhile, the hybrid option, presumably being the EM-i system, will have an engine that makes 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and a top speed of 190 km/h – the total system output with the electric motor factored in might be higher.