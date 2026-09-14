Kelantan JPJ seizes 12 excessively-modified vehicles under Ops Ekstrem – engine changes, exhausts, lowered

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 14 September 2026 3:18 pm

The Kelantan road transport department (JPJ) seized 10 excessively-modified cars and two motorbikes under Ops Ekstrem between midnight and 8am last Friday around Kota Bharu, Bernama reports.

“Some 131 notices were issued during the operation, including 52 P22 saman, 32 vehicle inspection directives under Section 61(1), 12 seizure notices under Section 64(1) involving two motorcycles and 10 vehicles, as well as two investigation notices under Section 114.

“The technical offences involving cars included nine cases of non-compliant exhausts, three cases each involving engine changes and altered ground clearance, as well as one case each involving excessive windscreen tint, a cracked windscreen, faulty rear lights and non-compliant number plates,” state JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said.

Nice choice of music, Kelantan JPJ!

He added that motorbike-related offences included non-compliant tyre sizes (see tayar sotong), number plates, reflectors, brakes, chain covers and exhausts.

Out of 3,600 vehicles inspected during the period, 1,130 were acted against and 278 were seized. Of these, there were 82 cases of extreme modifications and 2,218 cases of other offences. Kelantan JPJ has conducted 18 Ops Ekstrem activities so far this year, issuing a total of 5,616 notices.

Read about the KL chapter here with its flaming exhausts, air suspension and more.

KL Ops Ekstrem earlier this month