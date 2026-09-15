2027 Kia PV7 debuts – 800V EV van; 272 PS, up to 460 km WLTP; cargo and passenger versions, up to 11 seats

In Cars, International News, Kia / by Gerard Lye / 15 September 2026 1:29 pm

Kia has unveiled the second model in its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) line-up, the PV7. This joins the PV5 that was revealed last year, with both being built on the brand’s dedicated E-GMP.S platform, although the newer PV7 gets an 800-volt system instead of a 400-volt one.

As such, the PV7 supports DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in the mid-20-minute range. Kia says the PV7 is its first model to offer dual charging ports, including a front AC/DC charging port as well as an optional rear-side AC charging port.

At launch, the van will be offered with a choice of 71.5- and 96.2-kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery packs, the latter providing a WLTP-rated range of up to 460 km in the Cargo version (more on that later). The PV7 features a front electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 420 Nm of torque, with an all-wheel drive powertrain set to be offered in the future.

In terms of dimensions, the PV7 measures 5,350 mm long, 1,995 mm wide, 1,990 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,500 mm. This makes it larger than the PV5, which is 4,695 (standard) or 4,890 mm (long) in length, 1,895 mm wide, 1,905 (standard) or 2,200 mm (tall) in height and has a wheelbase spanning 2,995 mm.

Kia PV7 Cargo

Taller-roofed and stretched versions of the PV7 will come in the future, with Kia saying there will be at least 23 body combinations introduced. The full line-up is said to include compact, long and high roof versions of the Cargo variant, along with compact and long versions of the Passenger variant, a dedicated chassis cab for specialist applications and a range of conversion models.

The PV7 in Cargo form is as you’d expect, designed for business uses like logistics, delivery, fleet as well as small- and medium-sized business operations. This can be had with two- and three-seat configurations, while cargo space is either 6.1 cubic metres (long body; VDA) or eight cubic metres (high roof body). Payload capacity ranges from 1,165 to 1,200 kg depending on the body configuration.

Kia says customers can choose between a twin-swing tailgate or a conventional lift-up tailgate, with the long body featuring a 550 mm loading height and capacity for up to three Euro pallets (800 x 1,200 mm). Additional features include a load-through bulkhead and independent cargo-door lock/unlock functionality, enhancing cargo security.

As for the PV7 Passenger, its use case is mostly centred around crew transport, shuttle and rental services, tourism and family use. Seating configurations are varied, with up to nine or 11 passengers able to be inside the vehicle.

Kia PV7 Passenger

The seven-seat version gets seats that are easily removed from their rails, providing greater flexibility, which is also the case with the nine-seat model that can be had with or without a fourth row. Rear climate control contributes to passenger comfort, while available features include 100-watt USB-C charging ports and modular storage solutions.

Kia says the PV7 comes with comprehensive ADAS suite with features such as pedal misapplication prevention, front collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, highway driving assist, all-around parking distance warning, remote smart parking assist, a surround view monitor and a built-in dashcam.

There’s not a lot to say about the PV7’s styling because it looks very similar to the PV5, just larger. The former’s more generous vertical height does result in a bigger front apron where the headlights are mounted higher up on either side of a slim intake just above the front charging port.

Inside, the layout of the dashboard is nigh identical to the PV5, and you get infotainment touchscreens measuring 12.9 or 14.6 inches. The layered also offers plenty of storage options, useful as a mobile workspace, with the Passenger getting more luxuries and different colour schemes to suit its purpose. Sales of the PV7 are expected to start first in Korea and Europe in the second half of 2027, with additional markets to follow.