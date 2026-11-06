RM600 one-off aid for Penang e-hailing drivers in 2027

In Cars, Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 6 November 2026 3:13 pm

Eligible e-hailing drivers in Penang will receive a one-off RM600 incentive in 2027, Bernama reports. Applications open in January through the i-Sejahtera system.

State infrastructure, transport and digital committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the eligibility criteria for the aid will be announced in December.

The state government has set an allocation ceiling of RM9 million for the initiative, which was announced by chief minister Chow Kon Yeow when tabling Penang’s 2027 Budget recently.

The Malaysian government and Grab have agreed to jointly fund a RM160 million package for e-hailing and p-hailing workers, including higher minimum earnings, vehicle maintenance and insurance assistance, and SOCSO contributions. This was announced in Budget 2027.