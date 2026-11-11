JAC T9 PHEV launched – Malaysia’s first PHEV pick-up truck, 489 PS/1,000 Nm, 1,000 km NEDC, from RM156,028

In Cars, JAC, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 11 November 2026 4:12 pm

Malaysia’s first PHEV pick-up truck has officially landed. Fully-imported (CBU) from China for now, the JAC T9 PHEV is priced at RM156,027.60 (OTR before insurance), placing it smack dab between the RM120k T9 diesel and the RM200k T9 EV. There’s also a RM164,027.60 (also OTR before insurance) Adventure variant that gives you Toyo Open Country R/T tyres and black multi-spoke alloys, but is otherwise the same as the regular variant.

The JAC T9 PHEV will soon also be Malaysia’s first locally-assembled (CKD) PHEV pick-up truck when the cogs start turning at Feytech subsidiary FT Assembly’s new RM3.6 million, 84,000-square feet Kulim, Kedah plant. The estimated first-year production capacity is 3,000 units, and up to 30% local content is targeted.

Let’s dissect the powertrain first. A 211 PS/370 Nm 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine, a four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with an integrated 177 PS/300 Nm electric motor, and another rear-mounted 204 PS/340 Nm electric motor work together to give you 489 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque altogether. Galaxies away from the T9 diesel’s 170 PS/410 Nm and the T9 EV’s 95 PS front/218 PS rear/516 Nm combined.

A 31.2 kWh Gotion High-Tech LFP battery makes possible a 100 km EV range and a 1,000 km combined range (both NEDC; WLTP would be closer to 85 and 850 respectively). Charging times are 30 minutes DC (15-80%) and 3.5-5.5 hours AC (15-100%); kW undisclosed. There’s also 15 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L).

Length, width, height and wheelbase are respectively 5,330, 1,965, 1,920 and 3,110 mm – all exactly the same as the other T9s, as is the 1.14-cubic metre cargo bed (1,520 x 1,590 x 470 mm). Ground clearance is 205 mm (same as T9 EV; T9 diesel has 210 mm). The wading depth is 550 mm (T9 diesel 800).

Suspension? There are double wishbones up front and a solid axle multi-link coil-sprung non-independent set-up out back. There are electronic locking diffs front and rear as well as an electronic parking brake with auto-hold. Approach and departure angles are 27 and 23 degrees respectively – same as the T9 diesel and T9 EV.

The kerb weight is 2,555 kg (T9 diesel 2,055, T9 EV 2,350), towing capacity is 3.5 tonnes (same as T9 diesel; T9 EV can tow two tonnes) and payload is 915 kg (T9 diesel 1,000, T9 EV 910). There are Eco, Standard and Sport drive modes plus Snow, Mud, Sand, Rock, Off-Road Cruise terrain modes.

Exterior-wise, the JAC grille badge is blue just like on the EV (red for diesel). Exclusive to this PHEV are a sunroof, this simpler-looking sports bar behind the cab (the T9 diesel and EV have a more elaborate tubular arrangement) and those aero alloys (although they’re still 18 inches in size; tyres are 265/60 Giti). There are roof rails, which the T9 diesel has but the T9 EV doesn’t.

Inside, you’ll find a new four-spoke steering wheel (although the steering wheel’s boss and ‘wings’ are unchanged) that’s only rake-adjustable, the same rotary gear selector as the T9 EV (under which there are now buttons to lock the front and rear diffs, and an off-road mode button), portrait-oriented 10.4-inch touch-screen, 10.25-inch instrument panel, a 360 camera with transparent view, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

There’s also TPMS, black diamond-textured leather seats (like the T9 diesel’s; T9 EV’s are untextured), a 50W wireless charger, one-touch power windows, auto high beam, auto wipers, an auto-dim rear-view mirror, auto air-con, rear air vents (under which you’ll find a 220V socket, a USB-A port and a USB-C port), a front centre armrest box with cool air vent.

Safety? Seven airbags (including a front centre airbag) and Level 2 ADAS including front and rear AEB, ACC, lane centring and rear cross traffic alert. The model has a five-star Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) safety rating.

You can have your T9 PHEV in white, black, blue, dark grey or silver. Warranties? Seven years on the vehicle and eight years on the high-voltage battery, both capped at 150,000 km. What do you think of Malaysia’s first PHEV pick-up truck? Where are you, BYD Shark?

JAC T9 PHEV Malaysian brochure and price list

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JAC T9 PHEV launched in Malaysia

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JAC T9 PHEV Adventure launched in Malaysia

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JAC T9 Malaysia official photos